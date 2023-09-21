Kelly Slater's girlfriend, Kalani Miller: age, sister, ethnicity, net worth

Kelly Slater is an American surfer, one of the most successful and the oldest professional surfers. His career spans over three decades. He started surfing when he was 5, and at 10, he had won several age-division events. Kalani Miller, his long-term girlfriend, also gained fame for her association with the athlete.

Kelly Slater and Kalani Miller attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on 27th March 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Slater and Kalani Miller have been together for 17 years. Despite their relationship, they have not officiated their union. What does Kalani do?

Kalani Miller's profile summary and bio

Full name Kalani Miller Gender Female Date of birth 25th July 1987 Age 36 years (as of September 2023) Birthday 25th July Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth San Clemente, California, United States Current residence Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Height 165 cm or 5'5" Profession Model, fashion designer, social media influencer Alma mater University of California Santa Barbara Relationship status Dating Partner Kelly Slater Parents Jim and Charlene Siblings 3 Net worth $200,000 Social media Instagram

How old is Kalani Miller?

The wife of Kelly Slater, Kalani Miller (aged 36 years as of September 2023) was born on 25th July 1987 in San Clemente, California.

Where is Kalani Miller from?

She is an American national with a mixed ethnical background. Kalani Miller's ethnicity is a blend of different ethnicities; her father is from California, while her mother is originally from Hawaii.

Kalani Miller was born to Jim and Charlene Miller. She grew up alongside her two sisters, Hana and Oleema, and her brother, Jason. Kalani Miller's parents were proactive in helping her nurture her passion for surfing.

Who is Oleema Miller?

Oleema Miller is the co-founder, creative director and designer at MIKOH. She is a former competitive surfer and has been travelling the world since she was 13.

Educational background

She is an alumnus of the University of California Santa Barbara. Miller graduated with a bachelor's degree in communication.

Kelly Slater's long-time girlfriend, Kalani Miller, during the WSL MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal on 12th March 2023 in Peniche, Portugal. Photo: Zed Jameson

Source: Getty Images

Career

Miller is a model and fashion designer. She started pursuing her career in the fashion industry in 2010 alongside her sister, Oleema. They launched MIKOH, their line of swimwear. The line became a globally recognised brand and was featured in the Elite Fashion Show, Sports Illustrated Swim Issue and most recently, on the hoods of special edition Audis.

Kalani is also a professional fashion model and social media figure. She often shares her photos modelling her brand's swimwear designs. Kalani Miller's Instagram has a following of over 129,000 people. Apart from her profession, Miller is also passionate about surfing and painting.

Oleema Miller and Kalani Miller's interview at the Mikoh 2016 presentation during SWIMMIAMI at 1 Hotel South Beach Outdoor in July 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

How did Kelly Slater meet Kalani Miller?

Kalani Miller and Kelly Slater met in 2006 at the San Diego, California, ASR trade show. Kelly was affiliated with Quicksilver, while Kalani worked with Roxy. Their romance started shortly after their meeting at the trade show.

Are Kelly Slater and Kalani Miller still together?

The two are still together, their romance glowing after seventeen years of dating. In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Kalani talked about her future with Slater, referring to him as her ride or die. She further mentioned that they had not planned when they would get married, though they were certain it would happen someday.

Kelly Slater of the United States reacts before his Opening Round Heat during day one of the SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro on 11th August 2023 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Kalani Miller?

Kalani confirmed that the couple was waiting for Kelly Slater to retire from surfing to focus on their family life. She explained that juggling his family and actively pursuing his career would be difficult for her boyfriend.

In the interview, Miller also mentioned that she hailed from a family with siblings, and so did Slater. Therefore, they plan on having two to three kids.

Kelly Slater

Robert Kelly Slater is an American professional surfer best recognised for being crowned the World Surf League Champion 11 record times. Stater also holds 56 Championship Tour victories and is the oldest surfer in the World Surf League. He is 51 years old.

What nationality is Kelly Slater?

Kelly Slater was born on 11th February 1972 in Cocoa Beach, Florida, USA. Therefore, he is an American national.

Kelly Slater of the United States prior to surfing in Heat 3 of the Opening Round at the Corona Open J-Bay on 13th July 2023 at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa. Photo: Beatriz Ryde

Source: Getty Images

Who does Kelly Slater have a child with?

Kelly Slater has a daughter, Taylor, born from his previous relationship with Tamara Mitchelle. Kalani Miller does not have any kids.

What does Kelly Slater's daughter do?

Despite her status as a celebrity child, Taylor Slater is an artist whose style is highly influenced by nature. She is also a skilled graphic designer and is talented in painting, digital art and lifestyle photography. She has showcased her artwork at the Montauk Festival.

Kalani Miller's net worth

According to a publication, Kalani is worth $200,000. Kelly Slater's net worth is $25 million, accumulated from his career as a surfer.

Kalani Miller has carved a name as a fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is also active on social media and enjoys a significant following.

READ ALSO: Facts about Kebe Dunn, actor Michael Rapaport's wife

Briefly.co.za compiled Kebe Dunn's biography. She is famously recognised as Michael Rapaport's wife. Michael has evolved from an actor and comedian to an acclaimed media personality and podcaster.

Michael Rapaport is famous for his outlandish remarks, which have triggered mixed public reaction. According to her social media interactions, Dunn maintains a low profile, even though she does not mind her husband's sense of humour.

Source: Briefly News