Grace Charis' net worth and biography: Meet the TikTok golf star

Grace Charis is a famous golf influencer and OnlyFans model from California, United States. She has amassed millions of followers across her various social media accounts, which are filled with golf videos and pictures. This article highlights all you need to know about Grace Charis' golf career and net worth.

Grace Charis is one of the few sports influencers who has successfully leveraged her passion for golfing into a flourishing online career. She knows how to create engaging content, which has led to her quick rise.

Grace Charis' profile summary

Full name Grace Charis Date of birth November 21, 2002 Age 21 years old in 2024 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Newport Beach, California, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m) Weight Approx. 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single (as of 2024) Education Singapore Management University (Business Management) Profession Golf influencer, entrepreneur Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube TikTok Facebook OnlyFans

Who is Grace Charis?

Grace Charis is a social media influencer, entrepreneur, and golf player. She gained popularity for sharing golf-related content across her various platforms, including YouTube, X, TikTok, and Instagram.

She is an alumnus of the Singapore Management University. She graduated with a degree in Business Management.

Grace Charis' net worth

According to various sources, including Sportskeeda and The US Sun, the influencer's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $2 million. Below is a breakdown of how she makes her money.

How does Grace Charis make money?

Grace Charis' income and net worth have been built through advertising revenue, brand endorsements, and sponsorships. She has worked with big brands like Adidas, Titleist, Nike, Callaway Golf, and American Eagle.

Her growing social media fanbase is a major boost to her money-making ventures. Grace Charis' TikTok account, @graceeecharisss, currently has over 2.9 million followers and more than 57.2 million likes.

Her YouTube channel, @gracecharisxo, has more than 1.28 million subscribers, while her Instagram account, @itsgracecharis, has more than 2.9 million followers. The influencer also earns from her OnlyFans account, @gracecharisxo. The income usually comes from paid memberships and tips from admirers on the subscription platform.

While talking to The US Sun, Grace revealed that monetizing content as a golf influencer is not easy, but she strives to create high-quality and relevant content.

Monetizing it can be difficult at times, but I think it's all about building a strong brand and establishing yourself as an authority in the industry. My strategy has been to create high-quality content that resonates with my audience and partner with brands that align with my values...I try to focus on creating unique and authentic content that sets me apart from the rest.

Does Grace Charis really play golf?

Grace Charis plays golf but not on a professional level. She started participating in the game while in college. In her interview with the US Sun, the influencer said her mother encouraged her to take up the sport.

I actually didn't start playing golf until college. It wasn't until my mom encouraged me to give it a try that I even considered playing. I had always been into sports growing up, but golf was never on my radar. But after giving it a shot, I quickly fell in love with the game.

The influencer hopes to become a professional and play at the highest level one day. She also revealed that she wants to inspire more girls to get into golf.

What is Grace Charis' real name?

The influencer's full name is Grace Charis Smith. She was born and raised in New Port Beach, California, United States.

When was Grace Charis born?

The American golf influencer was born on November 21, 2002. She is 21 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is the religion of Grace Charis?

Charis follows the Christian religion. She rarely addresses her faith publicly.

Grace Charis boyfriend

The influencer has not been romantically linked to anyone in 2024. Her social media posts are mostly filled with golf-related content.

Grace Charis continues to build her brand as a golf influencer, hence her growing net worth. Her impact on the world of golf and social media is evident.

