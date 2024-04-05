Kayla Nicole's net worth: A closer look at her fortune

For some time, the media attention surrounding Kayla Nicole has primarily centred on her intermittent relationship with her former boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce. However, following their eventual breakup, the former WAG has grown in wealth and fame. This has left many wondering about Kayla Nicole's net worth and how much she has acquired.

Kayla Nicole at REVOLVE x AT&T in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark D. Gunter/FilmMagic, Donato Sardella/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kayla Nicole is an American model and social media influencer who has also worked as a reporter for many entertainment and sports media outlets. Having gained fame as Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, she is recognised for her Instagram presence and brand endorsements. But how much is she worth? Here is everything to know about Kayla Nicole's net worth in 2024.

Kayla Nicole's profile summary

Full name Kayla Nicole Gender Female Date of birth 2 November 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (177 cm) Weight 80 kg (182 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Robin Curry Father Roosevelt Brown Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce University Pepperdine University Profession Model, journalist, social media influencer Net worth $2 million Social media handles Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok, YouTube

What is Kayla Nicole's net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, Economic Times, and Essentially Sports reports, she allegedly has a net worth of $2 million. This amount stems from her diverse career.

What is Kayla Nicole's job?

Kayla Nicole's career revolves around journalism, modelling, and passion for sports. She has modelled for top brands and is a social media influencer. Below are some highlights of her career.

Fast facts on Kayla Nicole. Photo: on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sports broadcasting

Kayla began her journalism career after earning a Bachelor's degree from Pepperdine University in 2013. After graduation, she started her journey as an assistant writer at the weekly community newspaper, Malibu Surfside News.

However, her interest in sports led her to work as an on-air sports reporter for Barstool Sports and ESPN. Kayla Nicole, as a sports broadcaster, has covered NBA and NFL games, reporting from the sidelines.

Additionally, Kayla Nicole's job as a reporter paved the way for her to work for entertainment magazines such as TMZ, Oprah Winfrey Network, and Asylum Media in various capacities, including production assistant, digital technology intern, and newsdesk intern.

Fashion influencer

Besides her media endeavours, Nicole has ventured into modelling and pageantry, earning significant accolades. She is an ambassador for various fashion brands such as Revolve, Crocs, and Savage X Fenty, augmenting her wealth and prominence.

She is also a fitness influencer and has represented brands like Alo, Amino Lean, Fabletics, and Champs.

Social media presence

Kayla Nicole as an influencer has taken her career to new heights through social media. Over the years, she has used her social media accounts to promote her brand, showcase her endorsements, and share her daily lifestyle as a model.

How many followers does Kayla Nicole have on Instagram?

Kayla Nicole's Instagram boasts over 790,000 followers, while her TikTok and Twitter accounts have more than 104,000 and 85,000 followers, respectively. She frequently shares her work on Instagram, posting fitness and workout videos reflecting her passion for exercise.

Kayla Nicole at a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Moreover, as a model, she operates a fitness brand called Tribe Therepē, aiming to integrate elements of therapy into physical exercise. Regarding the brand, she has this to say:

It's focusing on the mental health component of working out, which is really, really important for me and really resonates with me, and really just encouraging people to mentally take care of themselves.

Is Kayla Nicole a millionaire?

Considering her net worth, it is safe to conclude that she is a millionaire. But then, she is not fond of disclosing much about her wealth. Hence, there is no information about Kayla Nicole's house, cars, or how much luxury she possesses.

How old is Kayla Nicole?

As of 2024, Kayla Nicole's age is 34, being born on 2 November 1991. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio, and she is of African-American ethnicity.

How many kids does Kayla Nicole have?

The social media influencer has two children, whom she shares with Luhkye. Messiah Kaylon Ni'Colby was born on 1 February 2021, and Kaleesia was welcomed into the world in September 2022.

Kayla Nicole's net worth indicates that the famous model and influencer is on her way to even more outstanding achievements. With a continued increase in her fan base, Kayla has secured lucrative deals and remains the face of top brands. This suggests that her wealth might have only just begun.

