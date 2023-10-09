Liza Huber is a retired American actress and entrepreneur. She is best recognised as Susan Lucci's daughter and has shared a set with her mother. What happened to her after she retired from acting?

Her mother's fame fueled Liza Huber's transcendence to fame. Nonetheless, she has been involved in great exploits and earned her spot in the entertainment industry.

Liza Huber's profile summary and bio

Full name Liza Victoria Huber Gender Female Date of birth 22nd February 1975 Age 48 years (as of September 2023) Birthday 22nd February Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Long Island, New York, USA Current residence Wayland, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Height 173 cm or 5 feet 8 inches Weight 48 kg or 105 lbs Occupation Actress and entrepreneur Years active 1995–2008 Marital status Married Spouse Alex Hesterberg (since 2004) Children 4 (Brendan, Mason Alexander Hesterberg, Royce Alexander Hesterberg and Hayden Victoria Hesterberg) Parents Helmut Huber and Susan Lucci Sibling 1 (Andreas Huber) Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Liza Huber?

Liza Huber's age is 48 years as of September 2023. She was born on 22nd February 1975 as Liza Victoria Huber in Long Island, New York, USA. She is an American national and belongs to the white ethnical community.

Liza Huber's parents

Liza Huber is Susan Lucci and Chef Helmet Huber's eldest child and only daughter. Susan Lucci is a renowned American actress, TV personality, author and entrepreneur.

Lucci is best recognised for playing Erica Kane in All My Children, the ABC daytime drama show aired between 1970 and 2011. The role had her branded Daytime's Leading Lady. She also became the highest-paid actress in the show. Susan Lucci also gained prominence for her feature in the following films and TV shows:

Dallas

Army Wives

Hot in Cleveland

Devious Maids

Difficult People

That's So Raven

Joy

She also hosted Deadly Affairs. Lucci is a recipient of several Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Lucci married Helmut Huber on 13th September 1969 and remained married to him until Huber's death on 28th March 2022. Huber was 84 years old when he died.

What do Susan Lucci's children do?

Besides Liza Huber, who built her reputation as an actress, Susan has a second child, Andreas Huber. Born in 1988, Andreas is the co-founder of First Due. According to his LinkedIn account, he co-founded and served as the CEO of Loyalty Media, LLC, in the Greater New York City Area.

Andreas was passionate about golf while in high school and college. He won the Big East Championship at Georgetown University. In 2013, Andreas Lucci starred in Disney's Big Break Golf.

Liza Huber's education

Huber is an alumnus of New York's Garden City High School, where she was a cheerleader. She later joined the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for her O levels.

Liza Huber's career

Liza made her professional debut in 1993 alongside her mother in a Ford Motor Company commercial. She later had her professional acting debut in 1995 in an uncredited part in Ebbie, the Lifetime Original film.

According to Liza Huber's IMDb profile, between 1999 and 2008, Liza appeared in 813 episodes of Passions, the NBC daytime serial series. In 2003, Huber appeared on Hollywood Squares, the game program. She announced her retirement from performing in 2008.

Thanks to her mother, Liza was named Miss Golden Globe in 2000. The title is an honour the Golden Globe Awards show gives to the daughter of a celebrity.

What is Liza Huber doing now?

According to Liza Huber's Instagram, she is the creator and CEO of her business, Sage Spoonfuls. The venture gives parents and caregivers the tools to make mealtime a breeze for babies. The business sells meal-preps serving and storage products.

Who is Liza Huber's husband?

Liza Huber's husband is Alexander George Hesterberg. Alexander works as the chief customer officer of Turbonomic, a pioneer in hybrid cloud workload automation. The couple allegedly met in first grade and officiated their union on 13th March 2004.

Liza Huber's children

Huber and Alexander had their eldest child, baby Royce, on 23rd December 2006. Their second baby, Brendan, was born on 16th August 2006 and their third, Hayden Victoria, Liza Huber's daughter, on 3rd March 2011. Their youngest, Mason Alexander Hesterberg, was born on 6th February 2013.

The family lives in Wayland, Massachusetts, USA. Most of Liza Huber's photos on her social media platforms provide snippets of her journey as a mother.

Liza Huber's net worth

Liza has not publicly revealed any details about her finances. Meanwhile, Susan Lucci's net worth is approximately $80 million, which she accumulated throughout her career in the entertainment industry.

Liza Huber's biography provides snippets of her life and transcendence to fame. She is currently focused on her projects and family.

