What club does Willie Le Roux play for? Age, position, stats, salary, net worth

Willie Le Roux is a South African rugby union star. He plays for the South African national team and Toyota Verblitz in the Top League. As a versatile player, Willie generally plays as a wing or fullback. In 2014, he received an IRB Player of the Year Award nomination. In addition, the talented sportsman was named in South Africa’s squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Roux has cut his teeth at the international level and is regarded as one of the finest players in his position. His speed and defensive skills make him a solid presence on the pitch.

Willie Le Roux’s profile summary and bio

Full name Willem Jacobus le Roux Famous as Willie Le Roux Gender Male Date of birth 18 August 1989 Age 34 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Stellenbosch, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Alma mater Paul Roos Gymnasium Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 186 Weight in kilograms 90 Weight in pounds 198 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Engaged Fiancé Holly Clare Nichol Profession Rugby player Current team Toyota Verblitz Position Fullback, wing, fly-half Net worth $1-$5 million Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is Willie Le Roux?

Willie Le Roux (aged 34 as of 2023) was born on 18 August 1989 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. His zodiac sign is Leo. He attended Paul Roos Gymnasium in the Western Cape for his education.

Willie Le Roux’s height

The South African rugby player Willie stands 6 feet 1 inch (186 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 198 pounds (90 kilograms).

Is Willie Le Roux married?

On 23 June 2023, the Springboks fullback, Roux, announced via an Instagram post that he is engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Holly Clare Nichol. Holly, a chef and health specialist, owns The Flavour Basket.

When did Willie Le Roux start playing rugby?

The Stellenbosch native made his professional debut with Boland Cavaliers. He played for the club for two years, helping them earn the 2011 Currie Cup First Division title. In 2012, Willie joined Griquas, establishing himself as one of the top South African domestic rugby stars.

In June 2013, he signed a contract with the Cheetahs. After the 2015 Super Rugby season, the Springboks star played for the Canon Eagles before joining the Sharks in 2016. From 2017 to 2019, he played for Wasps, after which he joined Toyota Verblitz. Roux’s international career started during the South African Quadrangular Tournament in 2013.

How many caps does Willie Le Roux have?

Since his international career debut in 2013, the rugby star has played 83 times in green and gold. He is, therefore, a world-class player with much experience.

How much is Willie Le Roux’s net worth?

Roux has an estimated net worth of $1-$5 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful sporting career.

Willie Le Roux has risen the ranks of his career to become a household name in the rugby industry. His natural talent and zeal have earned him domestic and international recognition.

