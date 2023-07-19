Global site navigation

What club does Willie Le Roux play for? Age, position, stats, salary, net worth
by  Ruth Gitonga

Willie Le Roux is a South African rugby union star. He plays for the South African national team and Toyota Verblitz in the Top League. As a versatile player, Willie generally plays as a wing or fullback. In 2014, he received an IRB Player of the Year Award nomination. In addition, the talented sportsman was named in South Africa’s squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Willie Le Roux at the Autumn International match between England and South Africa at Twickenham Stadium. Photo: Rob Newell
Source: Getty Images

Roux has cut his teeth at the international level and is regarded as one of the finest players in his position. His speed and defensive skills make him a solid presence on the pitch.

Willie Le Roux’s profile summary and bio

Full nameWillem Jacobus le Roux
Famous as Willie Le Roux
GenderMale
Date of birth18 August 1989
Age34 years old (2023)
Zodiac signLeo
Birthplace Stellenbosch, South Africa
NationalitySouth African
EthnicityBlack
ReligionChristianity
Alma materPaul Roos Gymnasium
Height in feet6’1’’
Height in centimetres186
Weight in kilograms90
Weight in pounds198
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusEngaged
FiancéHolly Clare Nichol
ProfessionRugby player
Current teamToyota Verblitz
PositionFullback, wing, fly-half
Net worth $1-$5 million
Social mediaInstagramTwitter

How old is Willie Le Roux?

Willie Le Roux at the Rugby World Cup Group B game between South Africa and Namibia at the City of Toyota Stadium. Photo: Mark Kolbe
Source: Getty Images

Willie Le Roux (aged 34 as of 2023) was born on 18 August 1989 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. His zodiac sign is Leo. He attended Paul Roos Gymnasium in the Western Cape for his education.

Willie Le Roux’s height

The South African rugby player Willie stands 6 feet 1 inch (186 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 198 pounds (90 kilograms).

Is Willie Le Roux married?

On 23 June 2023, the Springboks fullback, Roux, announced via an Instagram post that he is engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Holly Clare Nichol. Holly, a chef and health specialist, owns The Flavour Basket.

The Stellenbosch native made his professional debut with Boland Cavaliers. He played for the club for two years, helping them earn the 2011 Currie Cup First Division title. In 2012, Willie joined Griquas, establishing himself as one of the top South African domestic rugby stars.

Roux is engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Holly Clare Nichol. Photo: @wjjleroux on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

In June 2013, he signed a contract with the Cheetahs. After the 2015 Super Rugby season, the Springboks star played for the Canon Eagles before joining the Sharks in 2016. From 2017 to 2019, he played for Wasps, after which he joined Toyota Verblitz. Roux’s international career started during the South African Quadrangular Tournament in 2013.

Since his international career debut in 2013, the rugby star has played 83 times in green and gold. He is, therefore, a world-class player with much experience.

How much is Willie Le Roux’s net worth?

Willie le Roux at the South Africa squad training at Fuchu Asahi Football Park in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy
Source: Getty Images

Roux has an estimated net worth of $1-$5 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful sporting career.

Willie Le Roux has risen the ranks of his career to become a household name in the rugby industry. His natural talent and zeal have earned him domestic and international recognition.

