Simon Bruinders' age, bio, family, career, TV roles, net worth

Simon Bruinders is a South African writer, actor and playwright. His career spans over three decades, and as a performing artist, he has been part of films such as Broer Matie. In 1990, he featured in Pieter Fourie's Die Koggelaar as Anker, directed by Gerben Kamper.

For a man of his stature, Simon prefers living away from the limelight. Therefore, Simon Bruinders' biography compiles what we know about him.

Simon Bruinders' profile summary and bio

Full name Simon Bruinders Gender Male Date of birth 14th October 1948 Age 74 years (as of June 2023) Birthday 14th October Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Pacaltsdorp, George, South Africa Nationality South African Current residence Sophiatown in Johannesburg Languages English and Afrikaans Accents Cape Coloured, American and British Height 169 cm or 5’6″ Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Occupation Actor, presenter, production manager and playwright Marital status Married Spouse Girty Klink Children 4 (Jeromey, Alvin, Nadia and Marguerite)

How old is Simon Bruinders?

Simon (74 years of age as of June 2023) was born on 14th October 1948 as the youngest of 10 kids. Bruinders' place of birth is Pacaltsdorp, George, South Africa. Details about his upbringing and family are not publicly available.

Simon Bruinders' career

Bruinders joined the civil service at the age of 17. He later became a teacher and personnel officer for Sasol in Secunda, where he was tasked with establishing a netball, rugby and drama club for staff members.

Simon later veered off to nurture his passion for acting, and the highlight of his career debut was playing a leading role in Brother Matie. He later landed nineteen more acting roles. Some of Simon Bruinders' TV roles include:

Ballade vir 'n enkeling

Soutmansland

Jozi Streets

Egoli

7de Laan

Isono

Ou Toppies

Soutmansland

Swartwater

Mr January

Zero Tolerance

Scandal!

Besides acting, Bruinders developed an interest in TV. He landed a role as a TV presenter and was involved in making several documentaries and journals. He was a continuity presenter on NNTV and SABC3 for several years.

As an anchor, he was the field presenter in several programs, including Spectrum and Agri Forum on SABC 2. He also produced inserts for magazine programs on SABC2 and Poet Peter Synders, which was broadcast on SABC3 thrice.

Writing career

Besides acting, Simon ventured into writing. He regularly writes about industrial theatre, focusing on occupational safety and productivity. He also actively participates in the community and campaigns to establish the South African Free Slave Foundation, focusing on the needs of descendants of enslaved people.

Apart from publications, Simon has authored several stage dramas, including:

Die sideboard en die vuur

Sonny & Ouste

Onrus op Hawston

Simon is currently the field presenter for Met 'n Huppel In Die Stap, the popular programme for older people. In 2020, he wrote and performed a standup comedy, Die Rainbow Nation.

Bruinders has received two lifetime-achievement awards:

Fiesta from Kyknet for his work in theatre in 2018

SAFTA Award for Film and Television in 2019

Simon Bruinders' wife

Simon is married to Girty Klink. They are parents to four children, Jeromey, Alvin, Nadia and Margueritte. Alvin is also an actor, and the family lives in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Simon Bruinders' net worth

Simon has kept the details of his finances private. He is estimated to be worth $500,000 earned from his career in the arts.

Simon Bruinders' contribution to the South African entertainment industry cannot go unnoticed. He wears many hats as an actor, presenter, production manager and playwright.

