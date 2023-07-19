Where does Evan Roos come from? All about the Springbok player

Evan Roos, a rising star in the world of rugby, is making waves with his exceptional talent and dynamic playing style. The powerhouse has emerged as a force to be reckoned with on the rugby field, earning the nickname "Everest" for his towering presence and unwavering determination.

Evan Roos of DHL Stormers before the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and DHL Stormers at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Evan Roos’ prowess as a loose forward has caught the attention of major teams like Western Province, Stormers, Springboks, and The Sharks. With a bright future ahead, Evan is set to redefine the landscape of rugby and inspire a young generation of athletes.

Evan Roos' profile summary and bio

Full name Evan Roos Nicknames Everest, Staalfabriek (Steel Factory) Gender Male Date of birth 21 January 2000 Age 23 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Cape Town, South Africa Current residence Pretoria, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’3” Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 240 Weight in kilograms 109 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Erik Mother Vanessa Siblings Taila, Rohland Relationship status Single Education Paarl Boys' High School Profession Professional rugby player Major teams Western Province, Stormers, Springboks, The Sharks Positions Loose forward (eight-man) Net worth $1 million–$5 million Social media @evanroos

How old is Evan Roos?

Evan Roos' age is 23 years old as of 2023. He was born on 21 January 2000. The professional rugby player was born in Cape Town but grew up in Pretoria, South Africa. He holds South African citizenship and is of white ethnicity.

Evan Roos' family

His family always roots for him whenever he plays. The family comprise his parents (Erik and Vanessa), two younger siblings (Taila and Rohland), and him. Evan Roos' brother also often accompanies him to his games.

Evan Roos' height and weight

Standing tall at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 240 pounds, the rugby player boasts the physical attributes of a true rugby powerhouse, ideally suited for his position as a lively loose-forward (eight-man).

Evan Roos' school background

Roos is a student and went to Paarl Boys' High School for his secondary education. He has spoken positively about Stellenbosch University, with many speculating that he may enrol at the institution.

Career

Evan Roos of DHL Stormers during the United Rugby Championship match between Munster and DHL Stormers at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

He shot into stardom during the 2022 Vodacom United Rugby Championship. He has since played locally and internationally. Evan Roos' positions are loose forward, flank and lock. After leaving high school, he joined Cell C Sharks.

He started his career in 2018, playing in the U18 rugby union team (South Africa Schools). In 2019, he launched his senior career at Sharks (Currie Cup). He stayed in the team until 2020. Between 2020 and 2021, he represented the Stormers, making 22 appearances. In the same year he left the team, he joined Western Province. He is also a Springbok player.

Evan Roos' stats

Roos has been in the sports for a few years but has recorded impressive stats. His overall stats are as follows:

Appearances : 40+

: 40+ International caps : 3

: 3 Points: 80

Evan Roos' profile

The rugby player enjoys a considerable following on social media. Evan Roos' Instagram account boasts over 41,000 followers as of 19 July 2023. According to his bio, he is an Ultimate Sports Nutrition and Adidas brand ambassador.

Evan Roos' news

Evan Roos of DHL Stormers and Duane Vermeulen of Ulster after the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and DHL Stormers at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo: By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The player is always in the headlines due to his impressive performance. He has also been on the news because of his injury. For instance, the latest injury Evan Roos suffered was in January 2023. He had a knee injury that saw him miss a few games with the Stormers.

Evan also made headlines with his selection for the prestigious Springboks team, a testament to his skill and potential to be a future rugby icon.

Where does Evan Roos come from?

The player hails from Pretoria, South Africa. However, he is currently based in Cape Town.

Why is Evan Roos not playing for the Stormers?

What has happened to Evan Roos? In January, he got a knee injury that resulted in him being sent off the field in the 22nd minute. Fans spotted him walking with the help of clutches after the Stormers’ game against Ulster. Luckily, it was not as severe as his coach and fans initially thought.

With Evan Roos on the rise, the rugby world can expect an exhilarating and action-packed future fuelled by this talented young athlete's passion, dedication, and unwavering spirit. As he continues to represent South Africa on the international stage, it is evident that he is a name that will be etched in rugby history in the years to come.

