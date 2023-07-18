What does Tee Morant, Ja Morant's dad, do for a living?

Tee Morant is undoubtedly a familiar face in the National Basketball Association (NBA) games. He is famous to many as Ja Morant's dad. His son is a point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA. Do you know Ja’s father is a former basketball player who played with Ray Allen? Learn more about his profession and family in this article.

The father of the Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant waves as he watches warmups before the Utah Jazz game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Chris Gardner

Source: Getty Images

Tee Morant's life has been an incredible journey of athletic greatness. From his own NBA career to his son Ja's unlimited potential, his story inspires and uplifts many basketball enthusiasts. However, unlike his son, Tee did not play professional basketball. His love for his son and mentorship have made him one of the youngest NBA stars.

Tee Morant’s profile summary and bio

Full name Temetrius Jamal Morant Famous Tee Morant Gender Male Year of birth 15 November 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10” Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Morant Mother Saundra E. Dawson Children Teniya, Ja Marital status Married Wife Jamie Education Claflin University Profession Former basketball player, entrepreneur, media personality Net worth $5 million

Tee Morant’s biography

Temetrius Jamal Morant was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. He was born into the family of Morant and Saundra E. Dawson, his parents. He was reportedly raised alongside one sibling (a brother) whose identity remains a mystery.

Tee’s father is allegedly an entrepreneur, while his mother works at a healthcare facility known as Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. The former basketball player is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Ja Morant’s father attended Claflin University for his higher education.

How old is Tee Morant?

Tee Morant’s age is 45 years old as of 2023. The former basketball player was born on 15 November 1978, so his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What did Tee Morant do for a living?

Malika Andrews interviews Ja Morant and Tee Morant after Round 1 Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 29, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Joe Murphy/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Tee Morant’s job is a topic of discussion among his followers. Temetrius is a jack of all trades–he is a former basketball player, entrepreneur, and social media personality. He has been passionate about basketball since childhood.

Tee Morant’s NBA career started to materialise in high school, where he played with Ray Allen on the same team. While studying at Claflin University, he played for the institution in various competitions until he graduated. He would then play for a few local teams before he quit when his wife got pregnant with his son Ja.

Additionally, Tee is an entrepreneur and media personality. Rumours have it that he also briefly worked as a barber when his wife was pregnant.

Tee Morant’s net worth

The social media personality allegedly has a net worth of around 5 million as of 2023. He has earned this fortune through his businesses and partly as a basketball player. He used to play for local teams before quitting.

Tee Morant’s house

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard bought a house for his family in August 2022. His family comprises him, his mother (Jamie), and his sister (Teniya). They are now his next-door neighbours. The NBA star shared the news with his fans on his Twitter account.

Tee Morant’s profiles

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 28, 2023, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Besides being a former NBA player, Tee is a social media personality with a considerable following. Tee Morant’s Instagram account boasts 39 thousand followers now. However, he does not share much on the platforms. Below are social media handles:

Why isn’t Morant playing for Memphis?

What happened to Jay Morant? The star was engaged in an incident that was termed detrimental to the league. The player was suspended for 25 games for displaying his firearms publicly. He had also been involved in a similar incident where he displayed his firearm intoxicated.

How old is Ja Morant's sister?

His sister, Teniya, is 18 years old. She was born on 16 February 2005. She also has an interest in basketball and enjoys a huge following on Instagram and TikTok.

Tee Morant’s height and weight

Teniya's father is reportedly 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres) tall. He also weighs around 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Tee Morant is a former basketball player, social media personality, and entrepreneur. He is famous as Ja Morant's dad. He quit his career as a basketball player when his wife got pregnant with their son, Jamel.

Source: Briefly News