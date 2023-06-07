Meet Steely Rose, the daughter of actors Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel

Power couple Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel take the entertainment world by storm while taking their beloved children along for the ride. The couple's daughter, Steely Rose, has been pictured on-set with her father, causing an increasing interest in her. Who is Steely Rose? Here is what we know of her.

Steely joined Cole on the set of Yellowstone while the actor was shooting season five of the series. Cole posted photos of the father-daughter duo's fun together. Here is her profile summary before we detail more details about Steely and her relationship with her family.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Steely Rose Hauser Date of birth December 2013 Age 9 years of age at the time of writing (2023) Current residence California, USA Current nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Cole Kenneth Hauser and Cynthia Lynn Daniel Siblings Ryland and Colt Native language English

Although it is common knowledge that Cole enjoys posting and discussing his children within the media, there needs to be more general information on them, especially regarding their personal lives. However, the following facts are most widely reported on the family.

Does Cole Hauser have kids?

The actor shares three children with his wife Cynthia: Ryland, Colt, and Steely. The eldest son, Ryland, was born in 2004 and had a successful run as part of his appearance for his football team, the Falcons.

The next born was Colt Daniel, on June 12, 2008. Being the second son, less is known about him. Steely Rose’s siblings are reclusive figures otherwise that are mostly seen on their parents' social media platforms.

Steely Rose’s age

The youngster's exact age remains undetermined, but most sources state Steely was born in December 2013. This makes her nine years old at the time of writing and ten in December of this year.

Steely Rose Hauser’s gender

Steely's name is unique and considered unisex, making many fans curious about Steely's gender. She is the only girl of the couple's three children but seems to enjoy roughing it out with her father on set and in daily life.

Steely Rose’s parents

The successful couple met in the 90s and have been going strong ever since. Cole told PEOPLE in November 2020: 'We have been together for 25 years, through so many wonderful ups and downs as relationships do. We have stayed strong together, battled through everything, and still love each other.'

Cynthia is a twin, with her sister, Brittany Daniel, in the entertainment industry. Cynthia was Brittany's egg donor after she underwent a gruelling battle with stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Brittney and her husband, Adam Touni, conceived their daughter Hope, and she was born on 24 October 2021 through her sister's egg donation.

Social media pages

Since she is still a minor, Steely does not have social media profiles, but you can catch her mother on Instagram under @cynhauser, with 185K followers. Cole's Instagram page is @colehauser22, with 1.6 million followers. Both parents often post about the family they share on their respective platforms.

For curious fans, Yellowstone cast’s Instagram page, @yellowstone, is the official profile for the show and its associated characters.

Steely Rose may still only be a child, but her keen interest in her father's life and work shows she may already have her sights set on an entertainment career, much like her famous parents.

