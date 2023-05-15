Who is Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman? All about Anne Hathaway's son

Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman is the son of The Dark Knight Rises actress Anne Hathaway and film producer Adam Shulman. A public sighting of the child is rare, and his parents do not post him on social media. What is known about him?

Fans either know her as Princess Mia Thermopolis from The Princess Diaries or Miranda Priestly's assistant, Andy Sachs, from The Devil Wears Prada. Anne Hathaway's acting career spans a few decades, but she has kept details about her marriage and children private.

Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman's profile and bio summary

Full name Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman Gender Male Date of birth 24 March 2016 Age 7 (as of May 2023) Birth sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity English Religion Jewish Parents Anne Hathaway Adam Shulman Siblings Jack Known for Being Anne Hathaway's son

How old is Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman?

The son of Anne Hathaway, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman (aged 7 years as of June 2023) was born on 24 March 2016 in Los Angeles, California. The school he attends is not public knowledge.

Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman's parents

Jonathan's parents are actress Anne Hathaway and jeweller Adam Shulman. He is their first child and has one sibling at the time writing, a younger brother named Jack.

What ethnicity is Anne Hathaway?

Anne's mother is of Irish descent, and her father has Irish, English, French and German ancestry. Aged 40 as of June 2023, Anne Hathaway is an award-winning actress who gained worldwide recognition as Princess Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries in 2001.

She continued to appear in family-friendly films like the sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and the fairytale comedy Ella Enchanted.

According to her IMDb profile, she appeared opposite the late Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in the critically acclaimed movie Brokeback Mountain in 2005 to avoid typecasting and transition to adult roles.

A year later, she starred in The Devil Wears Prada alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. This movie would be Hathaway's biggest commercial success.

Anne's portrayal of Fantine in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables earned her an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA Award, and Screen Actors Guild for Best Supporting Actress. Her rendition of I Dreamed a Dream from the film reached number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100.

How old is Adam Shulman?

Adam is 42 years of age as of June 2023. He was born on 2 April 1981 in New York, United States. Like his wife, Adam is an actor. He appeared on the NBC Series American Dreams in 2005 and later in the TV movie The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning in 2007.

In 2009, he co-produced Song One with his wife, Hathaway, who also starred in the film. It premiered at the 30th Sundance Film Festival in January 2014. This is the only project they have worked on together.

Adam is also a jewellery designer and co-owns the jewellery company James Banks Design. He designed Hathaway's 6-carat emerald-cut engagement ring.

How did Anne Hathaway meet Adam Shulman?

In an interview, Hathaway described how she met Adam through a mutual friend at the 2008 Palm Springs Film Festival.

At the time, she was still getting over her ex-boyfriend, Italian real estate developer Raffaello Follieri who had been arrested for fraud. Anne and Adam engaged in November 2011 and married in September 2012. Their wedding ceremony had more than 150 guests and was held at Big Sur.

Has Anne Hathaway had children?

Anne has two children with her husband, Adam. Her first, Jonathan Rosebanks, was born in 2016, and her second, Jack, was born in 2019.

Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman is more commonly referred to as Anne Hathaway's son. The child's father is the multifaceted jeweller, actor, and film producer Adam Shulman. He and his younger brother are being raised away from the public eye.

