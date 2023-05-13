Bio and facts of Oscar Maximilian Jackman, Hugh Jackman's adoptive son

Oscar Maximilian Jackman is the eldest son of Hollywood star Hugh Jackman with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. He joined the Jackman family in 2000 and has grown to become a humble young adult. Where is Oscar Maximilian Jackman now?

Oscar with sister Ava and mother Deborra-Lee Furness in 2012. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Hugh's wife, Furness, is a vocal advocate for adoption after a personal struggle with getting children of her own. She founded the National Adoption Awareness Week in Australia to make the adoption process fair and faster. She also established Adopt Change to ensure every child has a permanent home. Hugh has been supportive of Furness throughout their adoption journey.

Oscar Maximilian Jackman's profile summary and bio

Full name Oscar Maximilian Jackman Date of birth 15th May 2000 Age 23 years in 2023 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed-race African-American, White, Hawaiian, Bosnian, and Cherokee Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.67 m) Current residence New York, United States Parents Hugh Jackman and Debora-Lee Furness (adoptive), Amber Lanham (biological mother) Siblings Ava Eliot Jackman (adoptive sister), Nyomi and Olivia (biological sisters) Education New York Ross School Known for Being Hugh Jackman's son

Does Hugh Jackman have a child?

The Australian actor does not have biological children. Adoption became Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness's last resort to having children after having trouble conceiving and losing two pregnancies. The couple met in 1995 on the set of the Australian series Correlli and tied the knot in April 1996.

When did Hugh Jackman adopt Oscar?

The X-Men star adopted his son Oscar as an infant in 2000. They expanded the family again in 2005 when they adopted daughter, Ava Eliot. Oscar is mixed-race with African-American, Caucasian, Hawaiian, Bosnian, and Cherokee roots, while his sister Ava is Mexican and German. Hugh told People in 2007 that he and Furness decided to adopt bi-racial children. He said;

We specifically requested a biracial child because there was more of a need. People will wait 18 months to adopt a little blonde girl. Meanwhile, biracial children are turned away.

Hugh and wife Furness at Disneyland with their young children. Photo: Paul Hiffmeyer

Source: Getty Images

How old is Oscar Maximilian Jackman?

The celebrity son was born on 15th May 2000 in California. Oscar Maximilian Jackman's age 23 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Oscar Maximilian Jackman's height

The celebrity son stands at approximately 5 feet 7 inches (1.67 m). He is several inches shorter than his father, Hugh, who is 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m) tall.

Oscar Maximilian Jackman's parents

Oscar Maximilian Jackman's biological mother is Amber Lanham from Vinton, Iowa, but details about his biological father are unknown. Amber, unfortunately, took her own life in 2005 after revealing that she only gets to see her son in magazines with Hugh.

He has two biological sisters, Nyomi and Olivia Lanham, who were raised by their aunt Rochelle. His maternal grandfather Thomas Lanham told the National Enquirer in 2016 that he never saw Oscar as a baby and wished to see him. He, unfortunately, passed away in late 2018 before meeting his grandson.

Taking to Instagram, Maximilian revealed the pain of losing a grandfather he never met. Oscar keeps in touch with his sisters, Olivia and Nyomi, who he occasionally visits in Iowa.

Actor Hugh Jackman revealed in a 2011 interview with the Herald Sun that he and his wife Furness do not consider their children as adopted. Talking to People in 2020, Furness said she wanted her kids to honour their heritage. She bought Oscar a Croatian/Bosnian cookbook when he was young. She also took her daughter Ava to Mexico to help her connect with her Mexican cultural background.

Oscar Maximilian in 2012. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Oscar Maximilian Jackman's girlfriend

In 2020, Hugh Jackman's son was romantically linked to Grace Hingston-Hurtado. The two met through a mutual friend while studying in New York. Grace is the adopted daughter of American producer Brad Hurtado and his Aussie husband, actor Sean Hingston.

Oscar Maximilian Jackman's college

The celebrity son studied at the prestigious New York Ross School, from where he graduated in 2019. Maximilian later enrolled at a college in the New York area.

Maximilian in martial arts attire in 2009. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

What does Hugh Jackman's son do?

Maximilian has not revealed his career choices after graduating from college. He prefers to keep a low profile but occasionally accompanies his famous parents to red-carpet events.

Oscar Maximilian Jackman and his younger sister Ava were raised by loving parents who ensured they had a normal childhood. The siblings are yet to show interest in following in their famous parent's footsteps.

