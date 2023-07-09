Bernard Arnault's net worth, age, children, spouse, education, height, brands

Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate, art collector and investor popularly known for being the chief executive officer of luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessey (LVMH). His journey into the business world began when he changed the focus of his father’s business to real estate. Today, he is the world’s richest man. What is Bernard Arnault’s net worth?

Bernard Arnault, owner of luxury designer brands, poses during a photo session in Paris. Photo: Joel Saget

Source: Getty Images

Bernard has accumulated a net worth of approximately $237,6 billion from his businesses and investments. This does not come as a surprise, given his forty years of success in the business industry.

Bernard’s profile summary and bio

Full name Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault Gender Male Date of birth 5 March 1949 Age 74 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Roubaix, France Current residence Paris, France Nationality French Ethnicity Frankish Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 6 feet 1 inches Weight in kilograms 81 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Grey and black Marital status Married Children Delphine, Antoine, Alexandre, Frederic, Jean Education École Polytechnique Occupation Businessman Net worth $237,6 billion

Bernard Arnault’s age

Bernard (aged 74 years old as of 2023) was born on 5 March 1949 in France. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Bernard Arnault’s religion

The business tycoon has not publicly declared his religion. However, sources mention that he was raised in a Catholic-devoted household and that he went to elite Catholic schools as a child.

Bernard Arnault’s education

He attended Maxence Van Der Meersch High School in his hometown, after which he furthered his studies at Éxcole Polytechnique, where he graduated with a mechanical engineering degree. Bernard landed his first job as a junior engineer in his father’s company.

How many brands does Bernard Arnault own?

France’s most prosperous businessman has massive shareholder stakes in 75 fashion and cosmetic brands. Below is a list of some of these brands:

Wines and spirits Perfumes and cosmetics Fashion and leather goods Belvedere Cha Ling Christian Dior Cape Mentelle Givenchy Parfums Emilio Pucci Chandon Kendo Brands Kenzo Dom Pérignon Marc Jacobs Beauty Loro Piana Eminente KVD Vegan Beauty Patou Mercier Maison Francis Kurkdjian Rimowa Veuve Clicquot Make Up Forever Stella McCartney

Who owns Louis Vuitton now?

Bernard Arnault is the owner of Louis Vuitton, a designer brand specialising in selling luxurious clothing items, perfumes, shoes, and accessories.

What does LVMH stand for?

According to Investopedia, LVMH stands for Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy. The French multinational holding and conglomerate was initially formed in 1987 from a merger of Louis Vuitton with Moët Hennessy.

What is Bernard Arnault’s net worth?

He has amassed a net worth estimated at $237,6 billion, making him among the wealthiest men in the world. He accrued this much through his stake in designer brands and multiple businesses.

Bernard Arnault’s cars

His automobile collection includes some of the most expensive and luxurious cars. The following is a list of his cars:

Ferrari Sergio

Lykan HyperSport

1992 Bugatti EB110

2008 Lamborghini Reventon

Koenigsegg Regera

Ferrari Monza SP1

Ferrari F40

McLaren P1

2009 Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss

Rolls-Royce Dawn

Bernard Arnault’s children

Bernard has five children from his two marriages with Anne Dewavrin and Hélène Mercier. They all have roles across various LVMH brands.

Delphine Arnault

Louis Vuitton's executive vice president, Delphine Arnault, and Owner of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show in Paris, France. Photo Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Source: Getty Images

Delphine is the eldest child and only daughter of Bernard. Her career began at McKinsey, where she worked as a consultant for two years before moving to John Galliano’s company. Thereafter, she served as deputy managing director for Christian Dior from 2008 to 2013. As of 2023, Delphine is a CEO and chairwoman at Dior.

Antoine Arnault

Antoine Arnault, Bernard's son, is seen outside the Celine show, during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

His son Antoine holds different positions across a few of his businesses. He is the chairman of Loro Piana, CEO of Berluti and LVMH’s head of communications and image. He lives in Paris with his partner Natalia Vodianova.

Alexandre Arnault

Alexandre Arnault attends the Tiffany & Co. event to celebrate the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff.

Source: Getty Images

Alexandre is Bernard’s third son with his second wife, Hélène. He has made a mark for himself in the business industry as the CEO of Rimowa, a high-end luggage brand popular among celebrities.

Frédéric Arnault

Frederic Arnault, chief executive officer of Tag Heuer Interntional SA, speaking at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in France. Photo: Nathan Laine

Source: Getty Images

Frédéric, born in 1995, is the CEO of TAG Heuer, a luxury brand for women’s and men’s watches. Like his father, he also went to École Polytechnique and graduated with a degree in computer science and applied mathematics. Before taking up his position at TAG Heuer, he interned at Facebook.

Jean Arnault

Bernard Arnault's lastborn child, Jean Arnault. Photo: @arnaultjean (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jean is the fifth and youngest son of Bernard Arnault. He is the director of marketing and development for Louis Vuitton watches. The 25-year-old studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Imperial College London. However, his programmes of study have yet to be discovered.

Bernard Arnault’s spouse

Bernard is currently married to Hélène Mercier, a renowned Canadian pianist. Hélène started her piano lessons when she was six and enrolled at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna when she was 15.

Bernard Arnault and his wife Helene Arnault at the Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris. Photo: Chesnot

Source: Getty Images

Although their relationship specifics are unknown, they are said to have exchanged wedding vows in 1991 and have since been together.

Bernard Arnault’s net worth was accumulated through his business empire, which he has ensured to include his children in. Today, he enjoys the benefits and status of being a business tycoon. However, this was not easy.

READ ALSO: The life story of Lani Hammett, wife of Metallica member, Kirk Hammett

Briefly.co.za published an article about Lani Hammett, an American celebrity spouse best known as Kirk Hammett's wife. Kirk, a renowned musician, has been the lead guitarist of heavy metal band Metallica.

In 2003, Rolling Stone ranked him number 11 on The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. In addition, he was ranked 15th in Joel Mclver's book The 100 Greatest Metal Guitarists in 2009.

Source: Briefly News