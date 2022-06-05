Who is Azja Pryor? Age, children, husband, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Azja Pryor is an American health coach and casting director who is better known as Chris Tucker's ex-partner. Tucker is a notable actor and comedian who has graced the entertainment world for a couple of years. Millions remember his outlandish character in the blockbuster Fifth Element. Here is a glimpse into Azja, Chris Tucker's ex-wife.

She is a casting director, health specialist and former celebrity wife. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Azja and her ex-husband were married in 1997, but they divorced in 2003 of which the full details remain a mystery. Where is she? This article has info concerning Pryor's career, early life, net worth, children and celebrity life.

Azja Pryor's profiles

Full name Azja Pryor Gender Female Date of birth 18th September 1978 Age 43 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Berkeley, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height into centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Father Unknown Mother Deborah B. Pryor Marital status Married Current Husband Cherif A Ndiaye Ex-husband Chris Tucker Children 2 Profession Heath coach and former casting director Instagram @loveazja

Azja Pryor's age

Azja was born and brought up in Berkeley, California, on 18th September 1998; therefore, Azja Pryor's age is 43 years as of 2022. She holds an American nationality with mixed ethnicity. She completed her high school education at Hamilton Sr. High School before joining the Los Angeles Community College.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Presently she is married to Cherif A Ndiaye, a fitness enthusiast. Photo: @loveazja on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Who are Azja Pryor's parents?

She was born to her mother, Deborah B. Pryor, with her two siblings. Azja's father's name remains unknown to the public.

Is Azja Pryor related to Richard Pryor?

Although they share the same surname, Azja has never claimed to be related to Richard Pryor. Richard Franklin Lennox Thomas Pryor was a renowned actor and comedian in the film industry, but unfortunately, he passed on 10th December 2005.

Is Azja Pryor married?

She is married to Cherif A Ndiaye, a Senegalese personal trainer and life coach. Cherif is active and popular on Instagram under the name @coachcherif.

Before then, in 2005, Chris Tucker's ex-wife was romantically linked to Christopher Brian Bridges, famously known as Ludacris, a talented actor and rapper. Their relationship ended a year later.

Who are Azja Pryor's children?

Pryor has a son named Destin Christopher Tucker, whom she bore from her first marriage with Chris Tucker. After her marriage ended, she moved to Los Angeles together with her son. Destin completed his education at Oaks Christian School before moving to Atlanta for his undergraduate studies and also to pursue his career. Like his dad, he is pursuing his dreams in the movie industry as a filmmaker and producer.

Azja has a girl named Iman Joelle with her second husband, Cherif A Ndiayef. Iman was born on 16th April 2017, making her age five years as of 2022. Besides, Cherif has two other children from his previous relationship, and they both relate well with Destin and Azja, their stepmother.

She has two kids, a son and a daughter. Photo: @loveazja on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Azja Pryor's net worth

According to some sources, her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Her income comes primarily from her work as a casting director. She also earns additional income from her work as a health coach.

Does Chris Tucker have a wife?

Is Chris Tucker still married? Since his divorce, Chris Tucker has dated several women, including Vanessa Mendoza, Gelila Asres, and Nia Long. The actor, however, has not remarried.

Chris Tucker's net worth

The TV personality's net worth is approximately around $5 million as per Celebrity Net Worth page. Chris was among the highest-paid actors in the US before splitting up with his former wife.

Azja Pryor, Chris Tucker's ex-wife hails from the United States. Before marrying a Hollywood superstar, Azja was an ordinary woman. She is now raising her children in their home in the USA with her new husband, Cherif.

READ ALSO: Renee Portnoy's biography: The untold story of Dave Portnoy's wife

Briefly.co.za covered the biography of Renee Portnoy. She is an equestrian and internet celebrity famously known as the ex-wife of David Portnoy, a sports blogger.

Renee was born on 5th May 1987 in Abington, Massachusetts, USA and began her career as an equestrian in 2010. She is also a fun lover of animals. Find more details about her here.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News