Who is Jaren Lewison? Age, girlfriend, height, parents, movies, facts, net worth

Jaren Lewison is an American actor widely recognized for his role as Ben Gross in the Never Have I Ever Netflix series. He began his career as a child actor on the Barney & Friends children's show. How well do you know him away from the camera? Keep reading to discover more fascinating facts about the actor.

Actor Jaren Lewison is best known for his role as Ben Gross in the Never Have I Ever series. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Jaren found fame at an early age, but he did not let it dim his other aspirations. He continued to go to school and is now a university graduate with a strong foundation in acting. The actor is also an active sports player and often plays tennis and football in addition to his regular workouts.

Jaren Lewison's profile summary and bio

Full name Jaren Lewison Date of birth 9th December 2000 Age 21 years in 2022 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Dallas, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Relationship status Single Siblings Sister Mikayla Education University of Southern California (Psychology with minors in Forensics and Criminology) Profession Actor Years active 2008 to present Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Jaren Lewison's age and family

The Never Have I Ever actor was born on 9th December 2000 in Dallas, Texas and will be 21 years old at the end of 2022. His mother is a kindergarten teacher, and he has a sister called Mikayla. The actor has Jewish roots.

The Never Have I Ever actor with his sister and parents. Photo: @jarenlewison on Instagram (modified by author)

Jaren Lewison's education

The actor studied at Levine Academy, a Dallas-based Conservative Jewish day school and later moved to Pearce High School in Richardson, Texas, from where he graduated in 2019. He then enrolled at the University of Southern California to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Psychology with minors in Forensics and Criminology. He graduated in 2022.

The actor was an active football player in high school. He was a powerlifter and the team's captain. Apart from sports, Jaren was active in school plays.

Jaren Lewison's girlfriend

The Barney & Friends actor has not been spotted with someone yet. He seems to be focused on his career.

Actor Jaren Lewison in 2015. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

What movies has Jaren Lewison been in?

Lewison started acting on stage when he was only five years old. He later landed his first role as Joshua on Barney & Friends in 2008. The actor's biggest role to date is his portrayal of Ben Gross in the Never Have I Ever Netflix series. He was a full-time student at the University of Southern California when filming the show's 1st and 2nd seasons.

Jaren Lewison's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Never Have I Ever 2020 to date Ben Gross 90 Feet from Home 2019 Young Tommy Tag 2018 18-year-old Hoagie Away and Back (Television film) 2015 Kyle Peterson A Horse Tale 2015 Jackson Beyond the Farthest Star 2015 Young Adam Men, Women & Children 2014 Jack Truby Bad Fairy (Television film) 2012 Roman DiRizzo Lone Star 2010 Young Robert Barney $ Friends 2008 to 2009 Joshua

Jaren Lewison's net worth

The Never Have I Ever actor has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2022. His primary source of income is acting.

Jaren Lewison's height

The actor stands at 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m). He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Jaren Lewison's abs

The Psychology graduate lifts six days a week to maintain his amazing muscular physique. His workouts take about one and a half hours. He also plays tennis and used to play football in high school. His diet consists of protein shakes, eggs, spinach, and cream cheese. The actor also admitted to having a sweet tooth and cannot go for a day without eating something sugary.

Jaren loves sports and working out. Photo: @jarenlewison on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Jaren Lewison related to?

Jaren has a sister called Mikayla. Jaren Lewison's mother is a kindergarten teacher and previously taught at the Levine Academy, where the actor studied before going to Pearce High School. Little is known regarding his father.

Does Jaren Lewison go to USC?

The Tag actor studied Psychology major with minors in Forensics and Criminology at the University of Southern California (USC). He graduated in 2022.

Does Jaren Lewison have TikTok?

The actor does not have an official TikTok account. However, you can find him on Instagram, @jarenlewison, where he has more than 935,000 followers. He is also on Twitter, @Lewisonjaren.

Jaren Lewison's quick facts

The actor was born on 9th December 2000 and is 21 years old in 2022.

He has Jewish roots.

He played football in high school.

The actor has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology with minors in Forensics and Criminology from the University of Southern California.

He was a full-time student at USC during the filming of Never Have I Ever seasons 1 and 2.

Jaren Lewison is a great role model to many young and upcoming actors. His work ethic and dedication to perfect everything he does is a lesson that everyone can learn from him.

