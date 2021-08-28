Kali Muscle: net worth, age, height, children, wife, diet, how did he make money?

Have you ever seen a group of bodybuilders and wondered what they intend to gain from their ripped and bulging muscles? You might have thought that they only want to look good for the ladies and scare potential rivals. You may also think they tend to become club bouncers and bodyguards to wealthy people. However, Kali Muscle’s net worth will make you rethink.

Kali Muscle is also known as Mr Muscle. He is an ex-convict who decided to make something out of his life after regaining freedom. The bodybuilder turned to his prison hobby of weightlifting and muscle building for inspiration; it was the right choice and has pushed him to greater heights. In fact, some people to desire to build their muscles now adopt Kali Muscle's workout plan.

Background information

Kali Muscle was born on the 18th of February, 1972, in Oakland, California, USA. How old is Kali from Kali Muscle? Kali Muscle's age is 46 years. He had two siblings and never met his father. Besides, he grew up with his mother and stepfather, who mistreated him.

Kali was active in different sports while in Castlemont High School but excelled mostly in football. As a result, he got a football scholarship to study at Fresno State University. However, tragedy struck when Kali was in senior year; his brother got killed in a mysterious gun accident.

The incident took its toll on the bodybuilder, and he got involved with bad gangs. Unfortunately, he was constantly in need of money and resorted to robbery. Eventually, he got caught and was sentenced to 11 years in San Quentin State Prison.

While in prison, the bodybuilder spent most of his time in the gym building his muscles like other inmates, although he was extra. The authorities took the weights away for some reason, but this could not stop Kali. He improvised and used trash bags, fellow inmates, and water bottles as weights to build his muscle. Eventually, he got out of prison in 2010.

How did Kali Muscle make his money?

According to Taddlr's website, Kali Muscle's net worth is estimated at $5 million. He kept building his muscles after regaining his freedom and even became Mr California in 2012. He moved to Los Angeles afterwards and was featured in Jamey Johnson’s music video. After that, things began to look up for Kali. So, how did he make his money?

Advertisements

The bodybuilder landed advertisement deals for companies like Taco Bell and Snickers, his most popular being featured as the muscled traffic warden in GEICO Insurance.

Kali the YouTuber

He makes money from YouTube. The YouTuber creates content about bodybuilding and inspires people to do better physically, morally, and financially.

Interestingly, he has 2.4 million subscribers and about 960 videos on his eponymous YouTube channel. His videos usually garner thousands of views, and this means money for him. He makes at least $200,000 from his YouTube page.

Kali the actor

What does Kali Muscle do for a living? The bodybuilder is also a successful actor and musician. He has featured in several movies and television shows, including the following:

Raising Hope

Bullet Ride

Anabolic Ride

White T

Mr Sunshine

Wilfred

Workaholics

Maury

Fear Factor

The Dog who Saved the Holidays

Supplements

Kali's career centres around bodybuilding, and he makes money from it in different ways. He sells self-made supplements that give the needed energy to push oneself to their workout limit. Kali Muscle's supplements are called Hyphy, and they come in different ranges, including these:

Hyphy Mud

Hyphy Test

Hyphy Organ

Hyphy Brain

Hyphy Aminos

Kali the author

The bodybuilder is not ashamed of telling his story; this is not easy for most ex-convicts. He wrote an autobiography titled Xcon to Icon. He generated revenue from the sales too.

Kali Muscle's cars

His luxuries are proof that he is really living the life. He drives different exotic cars, including a classic Buick. Good enough, he does not leave his friends out of the car flex; he got his buddy a Dodge Challenger in 2021.

Mr Kali Muscle's relationships

Mr Muscle has married twice. His first wife was Divine Kinkerdall and they divorced in 2016 on irreconcilable grounds. Nevertheless, Kali Muscle's wife is now Helena Vlad. They have a set of twins: Kali Muscle Kirkendall II and Brooke Taylor Kirkendall.

How much does Kali Muscle weigh?

Kali Muscle works out every day to keep fit and stay motivated. He weighs between 235 and 245 pounds. Kali Muscle's height is 5 feet and 7 inches. Nevertheless, Kali Muscle's diet includes a lot of carbs, protein and water. He advises against eating processed food and prefers freshly cooked meals. Balance is what matters!

Kali Muscle’s net worth is proof that you can be anything you want. It does not matter how many times you fall but how many times you rise to continue the journey is what the world wants to see.

