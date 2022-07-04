Heo Sung-tae appeared in Squid Game, a Netflix series that has been trending since its release in September 2021. Tae was well-known in his home country, South Korea, before striking gold and becoming internationally recognised as the villain everyone loves to hate in the thriller Squid Game. He has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade, but his work on Squid Game took a massive toll on his body. What is his story?

The South Korean star has featured in over 60 movies and TV shows in his acting career. But did you know that he never intended on becoming an actor? This article highlights his net worth, height, wife, movies, family, and more. How old is Heo Sung-tae? Where is he from? Did Squid Game ruin his life?

Heo Sung-tae's profile

Who is Heo Sung-tae?

He was born in Busan, South Korea, on October 20, 1977; thus, Heo Sung-tae's age is 45 as of 2022. Tae went to a private school in his hometown for his high school education and later attended Pusan National University, where he studied the Russian language and culture.

Where is Heo Sung-tae from?

He was born and raised in South Korea so the prolific actor's ethnicity is South Korean. Unfortunately, information about his parents and siblings have not been shared publicly.

Heo Sung-tae's career

After graduating, Sung-tae began work in the marketing team of LG Electronics, Russia. He later joined Daewoo shipping and Marine Company; he was so good at his job that he became known as the King of TV Sales.

Heo Sung-tae's movies and TV shows

His career in acting happened entirely as an accident. One night he was inebriated at home and watching TV when he saw an ad beckoning for reality show actors; he applied and completely stunned the judges with his acting abilities.

He finished 5th place in the competition, and the rest is history. The judges' positive feedback fed his interest in acting - and he began teaching himself how to act by mimicking actors in comedy shows.

Heo made his debut in acting in a film called Masquerade in 2012. Before this, he used to get minor roles, but he kept following his passion. Some of the other movies he has acted in include;

Dragon Ball: Son Goku Fights, Son Goku Wins (1990)

The Royal Tailor (2014)

The Swindlers (2017)

Rampant (2018)

The Secret Mission (2019)

The 12th Suspect (2019)

The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful (2019)

Black Money (2019)

Borderlines (2019)

Hunt (2022)

Sung made his Television series debut with City of the Sun in 2015. After his debut in 2015, he acted more actively in TV series. Some of his highly acclaimed roles in TV series include;

No Return (2016)

Tunnel (2017)

Witch's Court (2017)

Cross (2018)

Your Honor (2018)

Different Dreams (2019)

Voice (2019)

Beyond Evil (2021)

Bloody Heart (2022)

Adamas (2022)

Squid Game (2021)

The Silent Sea (2021)

Did Squid Game ruin Heo Sung-tae's life?

Tae has achieved much success from the Netflix series Squid Game and he is undoubtedly an internationally recognised star. But unfortunately, to play his role as the villain Jang Deok-so, he had to make several sacrifices that harmed his mental and physical health.

Furthermore, he developed a social anxiety disorder after the show's global success, which made him unable to act in new roles for a while. Sadly that is not all; several dramatic scenes triggered his deepest fears, such as his fear of heights in the glass stepping scene. The tug of war scene was also brutal on his body, and he admitted to vomiting severally during filming.

Heo Sung-tae's weight

Heo Sung-tae's height is 5 feet and 11 inches, and his weight has been a topic of discussion. He lost 73kgs in quarantine, but for the role he played in Squid Game, the directors wanted a heavier person and thus urged him to gain weight. Unfortunately, this rapid loss and gain of weight impacted his health drastically - he is still dealing with the effects to date.

Heo Sung-tae's net worth

His net worth is an estimated to be between $500,000 and $1 million and his primary source of income is acting. Sung-tae leads a decent life, but his earnings are predicted to increase with time, especially after he began booking several roles following the massive success of Squid Game.

Heo Sung-Tae's wife

Heo has never revealed details about his wife. However, it is known that they dated for ten years before officiating their union in 2010. It is neither clear if they have children as of now.

Heo Sung-tae's social media

Sung-tae has a verified account on Instagram. Surprisingly, before the release of Squid Game, he had less than 13,000 followers, and as of 8 July 2022, he is close to 2 million followers.

Heo Sung-tae is a legendary South Korean actor who has achieved massive success after putting in a lot of work. However, despite having acquired all this success, do you think he made the right call when he compromised his health for the role of a lifetime?

