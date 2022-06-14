How tall is Markiplier? Age, real name, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Markiplier is an online personality who became famous for YouTubing. He has millions of subscribers on his channel and billions of views. Besides YouTubing, he is also a gamer-commentator, actor, and comedian. So, exactly how tall is Markiplier? Here is a chance to learn more about his age, height, movies, and net worth.

How big is Markiplier's YouTube? As of 16 June 2022, he has 22 million subs and 18,382,420,007 views in total. He is renowned for sharing his awesome videos of popular games such as Slender and Amnesia. Mark's best known Let's Play gameplay and commentary also increase his fame.

Markiplier's biography

Full name Mark Edward Fischbach Nickname Markiplier Birthplace Honolulu, Hawaii, US Birth date June 28, 1989 Nationality American Occupation YouTuber, comedian, film director, film producer, commentator Zodiac sign Cancer Hair colour Dark Brown Height 4' 9" Ethnicity Multiracial Markiplier's profiles Instagram, Twitter, YouTube Manager William Morris Endeavor Net worth $38 million as of 2022

Is Markiplier real?

Indeed, Mark is very real. He grew up with his parents and siblings in Honolulu, Hawaii, the U.S. His real name is Mark Edward Fischbach. He was born on June 28, 1989, and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio.

His parents are Cliffton M. Fischbach, a German American who served in the army. His mother is Korean, and he has a brother called Jason Thomas, a webcomic artist and writer.

The social media star attended the University of Cincinnati, where he studied biomedical engineering but later dropped out before completing his degree. Instead, he went ahead to pursue a career in games and YouTube.

How old and tall is Markiplier?

Markiplier's height is 5 feet 8 inches, and he is 33 years as of 2022 having been born in 1989. He weighs approximately 78 kg. Millions of fans keep asking the question: is Markiplier actually short? He shared a tweet admitting he is short.

Career

Markiplier's career began in 2012 when he began his YouTube journey. First, he created a YouTube channel, where he released his first video in April of the same year. He would then consistently play games on his channel, and this content attracted many game lovers worldwide.

Unfortunately, this channel was banned due to some issues with YouTube; this was during chapter four of Who killed Markiplier. However, in 2014 he rejoined the YouTube world with a new channel Markiplier-GAME. Unfortunately, this year, YouTube ranked his channel in the 64th position.

In 2015, he went on a break for a month due to health issues and later returned with a bang. At this time, his YouTube channel had attracted more than 10 million subscribers.

Why did Mark name himself Markiplier?

His unique name is because his original intent for the YouTube channel was for the content to be sketch comedy. This would mean that he would portray all the characters in the sketch comedies he wrote hence calling himself Markiplier, a portmanteau of Mark and multiplier. After that, however, the channel became something completely different.

He was featured in a movie known as Smosh in 2015. He also worked with celebrities and collaborated with them like Jack Black, Game Grumps, Jacks Film, Yamimash, and others to help him make quality videos.

According to Forbes, Mark made $17.5 million (before taxes) from June 2017 to June 2018. Photo: @markiplier

Source: Instagram

Awards and achievements

Mark is known as the 25th most subscribed YouTube channel. His videos have reached 11 million, with billions of subscribers weekly basis. In addition, he has received two significant awards in his career; The Make A Wish Foundation Award and Golden Joystick Award, which are very hard to achieve.

Markiplier's movies

Besides Smosh, Mark has featured and played roles in several movies in Hollywood and other global film industries.

A heist with Markiplier (2019)

Werewolves (2014)

Changing the world (2015)

Lethal League

Crazy

Sara is missing

Who is Markiplier's wife?

Mark is not married; however, he is in a relationship with a famous social media celebrity and graphic designer named Amy Nelson. They started dating in 2015 but hid their relationship status until much later. The couple has two golden retrievers, Chica and Henry.

What is Markiplier's problem?

Markiplier suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a condition he revealed during his July Charity live stream. He takes medication such as Adderall to manage his condition.

Markiplier's net worth

He has an estimated net worth of $38 million as of 2022. According to Forbes, Mark made $17.5 million (before taxes) from June 2017 to June 2018. Since his debut, he has made over $1 million from various charities.

What is Markiplier's salary?

Between 2017 and 2020, he made more than $60 million, being the sixth highest-paid YouTuber in the world. His earnings in 2017 and 2018 place him on the list of top YouTube earners, such as PewDiePie and Jake Paul.

Markiplier has made a name for himself in the online gaming world, his height does not stop him from achieving all his goals, and he is very proud of it. He has doubted his career choice several times, but his growing success is a source of comfort.

