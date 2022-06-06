Who is Mikaylah? Age, boyfriend, full names, twitch, career, profiles, net worth

The internet has created a platform for people to interact and make more income. Most people have capitalized on the many online platforms, and they are making good returns. One such celebrity is Mikaylah. She is a celebrated TikTok star, YouTuber, and Content Creator. But how has she managed all this? What is her net worth? Find out below!

How old is Mikaylah? The internet celebrity was born on October 20, 1998. Thus, Mikaylah's age is 23 years as of 2022. She is famous for her content on various online platforms, such as YouTube, where she boasts more than 790k subscribers. She mainly posts short videos on jokes, funny riddles, and some reaction videos. How tall is Mikaylah? This article has everything you would love to know about her.

Mikaylah's profiles and bio

Real Name Mikayla Anne Nickname Mikaylah Gender Female Profession TikTok Star, YouTuber, Twitch Streamer Date of Birth October 20, 1998 Age 23 Years Old (As of 2022) Place of Birth New Zealand Hometown Melbourne, Australia Nationality Australian Zodiac Sign Libra Height 5ft 4inch Weight 55 kg Eyes Colour Blue Hairs Colour Blonde Body Measurements 33-25-36 [Approx.] Body Type Slim & Fit Shoe Size 6.5 (US) Mikaylah's Instagram @mikaylah_au YouTube Mikaylah TikTok @mikaylahau Twitch @mikaylah Twitter @mikaylahAu Net worth $800,000

Early life

Mikaylah's full name is Mikayla Anne, and she was born in a Kiwi family in New Zealand, based in Melbourne, Australia. She has a mixed ethnicity, and her zodiac sign is Libra. She is of Australian nationality and is christian. Unfortunately, details about her family and education are not available.

There are also no details about Mikaylah's boyfriend. She seems to be focusing more on her career with little interest in relationships.

Body measurements

Mikaylah's height is 5 feet 4 inches, and her body weight is 55 kg. Her body measurements are 33-25-36. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a beautiful physical appearance that complements well with her charming personality.

She regularly exercises to maintain a slim and fit body. Besides, she maintains a healthy and good diet to be healthy and maintain her glowing and beautiful face and body.

Career

Who is Mikaylah on TikTok? She started her TikTok account in November 2020 with the alias mikaylahau. She mostly shares challenging and gaming videos. Her videos are relatable to many people making millions of people follow her.

Besides the short videos, she started doing brief movies that became incredibly successful within a short period. This success attracted more people to her channel. As a result, Mikaylah's TikTok account has over 4 million followers and 84 total likes.

Twitch

Who is Mikaylah on Twitch? Following massive success in TikTok, she decided to diversify to other social media platforms. As a result, she has played several games on Twitch during live sessions. Some of the popular games she played include Just Chatting, Among Us, The Baby in Yellow, Apex Legends, etc.

YouTube

She also usually creates short videos and uploads them to Instagram and YouTube. She began her channel on July 12, 2020, and uploaded her first video on October 2, 2021, with the title Guys fight over me on OMEGLE?!?. The video received a massive response, which motivated her to keep uploading more videos.

Mikaylah's net worth

She has a net worth estimated at $800,000. Her primary source of income includes sponsorships, Twitch and paid subscriptions. Below is a tabulation of how she earns on each of them:

Sponsorship

Due to her massive following on Instagram and Tiktok, many brands pay her for promotions. With over four million followers on Tiktok, she has an average engagement rate of 9.4%. Thus, her estimated earnings from a sponsored post range anywhere between $2,400 - $4,000. She also has 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Mikaylah's Twitch

She earns using various features available on the platform, such as ads and donations. She also uses subscriptions and personal sponsorships to make extra income. She has over 1,600 paid subscribers, which translates her earnings to over $8,000 per month from subscriptions alone.

Paid subscriptions

Following her rise on social media, she launched her Onlyfans account, where she shares premium content.

Mikaylah's facts

She gained more than 150k subscribers in 1 year on YouTube.

She usually uploads short videos on her channel.

She is best known for her short reaction videos.

Her most popular video on YouTube is Touch the bottom of your tongue?! .

. She is currently residing in Melbourne, Australia.

Click Management is in charge of her.

She joined Twitter in September 2015 and has over 150k followers.

Despite being born in New Zealand, she was raised in Australia.

She adores dogs.

She enjoys visiting the seashore.

She does not yet have a tattoo.

Above is everything you would love to know about Mikaylah. She is a gamer and a digital content creator who uses her social media platforms to share about gaming and funny, challenging short videos. Briefly.co.za wishes her the best in her career and life endeavours.

