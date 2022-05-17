Stevewilldoit's net worth, age, real name, height, merch, career, profiles

If you know or have heard about Stevewilldoit, you probably have been curious about how much he makes from his hustles. He is an example for anyone who wishes to live an alternative yet luxurious life without having to earn a college degree. How has the extraordinary content created added to Stevewilldoit's net worth?

Stevewilldoit makes a substantial amount from his career as a YouTuber and social media personality.

Source: Instagram

The majority of Stevewilldoit's net worth comes from his career as a YouTuber and social media personality. He is one of the most prominent content creators across various social media platforms, and as his name suggests, he will do just about anything to get the attention of his fans.

Stevewilldoit profiles

Full name: Stephen Deleonardis

Stephen Deleonardis Nickname : Stevewilldoit

: Stevewilldoit Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 26th August 1998

26th August 1998 Age : 23 years old (as of 2022)

: 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Oviedo, Florida, United States of America

Oviedo, Florida, United States of America Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States of America

: Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height in feet: 5' 11"

5' 11" Height in centimetres: 181

181 Weight in pounds: 85

85 Weight in kilograms: 188

188 B ody measurements in inches: 44-34-38

44-34-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 112-86- 97

112-86- 97 Shoe size : 8 (UK)

: 8 (UK) Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner : Celina Smith

: Celina Smith School : Oviedo high school

: Oviedo high school Profession : Social media personality

: Social media personality Net worth : Approximately $5 million

: Approximately $5 million Twitter handle:

Instagram handle: @stevewilldoit

Background information on Stevewilldoit

The YouTuber was born on 26th August 1998 in Oviedo, Florida. Stevewilldoit's age as of May 2022 is 23 years. He attended Oviedo high school, and after graduation, he decided to discontinue his schooling.

Stevewilldoit's real name

His real name is Stephen Deleonardis and his appellation is just a testament to his daring personality. The social media personality grew up with his parents, a sister named Brianna, and a brother who answers to Rocco.

How much is Steve NELK worth?

According to sources, Steve's current net worth is believed to be $5 million. His flashy lifestyle on social media is a telltale of how much money this personality has made for himself by simply creating content for a target audience.

How did SteveWillDoIt get so much money?

Since he was a teenager, he has always been interested in creating visual content and started posting on Instagram as early as 2017. But unfortunately, the Instagram admin often removed his videos from the platform because they contradicted some of the rules.

He never let this deter him from chasing his dream of becoming the "number one YouTuber". A result of his determination resulted in his net worth increasing. Here are some of the YouTuber's sources of income.

After his content was repeatedly removed from Instagram for a couple of years, Steve decided to take his game to YouTube, and it has become his home. His first YouTube post was on 11th June 2019, and it was titled I am taking over YouTube. The video has garnered 1.1 million views on the platform as of May 2022.

The YouTuber's income from various business endeavours helps him to live the kind of life he desires.

Source: Instagram

His incredible followership helped him gain the attention of some already-famous YouTubers like Kyle John Forgeard, Salim Sirur, and Jesse William Sebastiani. They are behind the NELK entertainment page on YouTube.

Steve joined the arrays of content creators on the NELK team, and his finance has seen the better of it. He makes most of his money here through brand deals and collaborations, sponsored content, etc.

The videos released on his YouTube channel are a testament to SteveWillDoIt's net worth. I Broke SHAQ’s Spending World Record At Walmart ($150,000)! is the title of a video he uploaded on 14 May 2022. On 7 May 2022 a video titled Surprising My Mom With A Lamborghini! Both of these videos have 3.3 million views each as of 20 May 2022.

You may be wondering how much SteveWillDoIt makes a year? Some sources believe that the content creator earns an average of $250,000 annually.

Career as a businessman

Stevewilldoit's merch sells well online. The products range from items like branded shirts to branded stickers in his name. His company was registered in Florida, USA, under Stevewilldoit LLC around 2019.

What is SteveWillDoIt famous for?

The social media celebrity is known for his ridiculously difficult challenges and pranks. He is either eating hundreds of nuggets or chucking down a bottle of Vodka if he is not smoking a massive amount of cannabis. The latter has put him in some challenging situations with the law at some point.

Personal life

For most of his life, Steve has been in love with Celina Smith, an American model and Instagram personality. Since high school, they have known each other, and although they have faced threatening storms with their romantic ship, they have remained together.

Body measurements and physical appearance

Stevewilldoit's height is an estimated 5 feet and 11 inches, and he weighs about 85 kilograms. He is a self-proclaimed fitness freak and sometimes shares pictures of his workout routine as part of his daredevil content.

The YouTuber and one of his fans wearing his merch.

Source: Instagram

Social media presence

The social media personality is on almost all social media platforms that you can think of; his Instagram followers are about 3.5 million users as of 20 May 2022. Stevewilldoit's Twitter has around 230,000 followers at the time of writing.

As his media name implies, he does just about anything they ask of him. Stevewilldoit's YouTube page has over 4.7 million subscribers and is filled with content where he lets his fans dictate what he would recreate for them.

Stevewilldoit's net worth places him on a list of YouTubers who can boast of million-dollar assets. He once attested to this when he insinuated that he had given his parents an early retirement and whatever they could wish for. The information above demonstrates how quickly the internet personality's value has increased in a short time.

