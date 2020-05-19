Who is Tarina? Tarina Patel is a well-known South African actress best recognized for her frequent appearances in leading magazine covers. The beauty queen is also a film producer, actor, model, humanitarian, and professional psychologist. She is a multitalented star who has won public admiration for her unmatched success. Read about her fascinating life here.

Tarina is a perfect blend of beauty and artistic brains in the South African modeling and filming industry. She never disappoints her fans at what she does best, entertaining. Is Tarina Patel married? The gorgeous Tarina is a news-making celebrity with so much to learn about her personal and public life.

Tarina Patel's profile summary

Real name: Tarina Patel

Tarina Patel Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Tarina Patel's age: Unconfirmed (likely in her 30s)

Unconfirmed (likely in her 30s) Tarina Patel's nationality: South African

South African Education: Durban Girls College, University of the Free State, Bloemfontein

Durban Girls College, University of the Free State, Bloemfontein Majors: Psychology, French, Afrikaans, Latin, and English

Psychology, French, Afrikaans, Latin, and English Ethnicity: Indian

Indian Relationship status: Married

Married Husband: Iqbal Sharma

Iqbal Sharma Tarina Patel's Instagram: @tarinapatel

@tarinapatel Facebook: @ Tarina Patel

Tarina Patel Occupation: Actress, model, film producer, and professional psychologist

Actress, model, film producer, and professional psychologist Famous for: Appearing on leading magazine covers such as Cosmopolitan, FHM, Glamour, Elle, RHOJ, and Dossier.

Tarina Patel's biography

Tarina, the only daughter of the emergency remedy doctor Ramanbhai Patel, was born in Cape Town but was raised in Bluff, Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal province. Her mother, Veena Patel, worked as an English/History teacher.

Tarina Patel's family played a primary role in shaping her future. She credits her paternal grandmother for instilling her with the Hindu faith and strength. Unfortunately, she recently lost her father to an autoimmune illness.

How old is Tarina Patel?

Unfortunately, she is yet to reveal her exact age. She is believed to be in her 30's.

Tarina Patel's education

Ms. Patel attended Durban Girls College, where she majored in French, Afrikaans, Latin, and English. She graduated at the age of 16 and proceeded to India, where she studied Medicine. She returned to South Africa upon completing her studies and enrolled at the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein for a course in psychology and graduated summa cum laude.

Tarina Patel's career

After her psychology degree, Tarina went back to India to study Hindu, a mandatory requirement for an actor in Bollywood. This was a perfect move considering that she has built a successful career in Bollywood, where she has been working since her film debut in 2006.

She has since starred in several movies, making her an actress of interest in the Indian film industry. The beauty is also a familiar face on South African films and soapies.

Tarina Patel's movies and TV shows

Besides cover magazines, Tarina is a record-breaking actress who has featured on different videos and films. Note that even though both are renowned actresses originating from South Africa, Tarina and Zakeya Patel are not siblings.

2015: Generations: The Legacy

2012: Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal as Lily

as Lily 2010: Chase as Surbhee Patel

as Surbhee Patel 2008: Karzzzz as Julie

as Julie 2007: Dhol (film) as Kannika

(film) as Kannika 2007: Bhool Bhulaiyaa as Nandini Upadhyay

as Nandini Upadhyay 2007: Just Married

2007: Dus Kahaniyaan

2007: Ten Stories (segment "Sex on the Beach")

(segment "Sex on the Beach") 2006: One Night With The King as Princess Tamina

Her career took yet another massive turn in 2010 when the Paradigm Agency in Hollywood signed her for a movie audition.

Did Tarina act on Generations?

Indeed she did. She joined Generations: The Legacy in February 2015, after her role as an executive producer for the film Mandela's Gun.

She plays Karishma Sharma, a trophy wife who cannot get enough of the high end things in life. Unfortunately, her husband’s empire collapses and she now has to polish her tarnished image.

Tarina Patel's brand endorsements

Mrs. Patel’s popularity has steadily grown over the past decade, making her an influential figure. She has successfully endorsed the following brands.

Airtel

Hyundai

Maruti Car

Kingfisher

Polo Mints

ICICI Bank

VIP Suiting

TBZ Jewelry

Fair & Lovely

Gitanjali Jewels

Mentor Sportswear

Cadbury’s Chocolate

Cremebelle Ice Cream

Blue Film air-conditioning

Who is Tarina Patel's husband?

The beauty's husband is Iqbal Sharma, a prominent personality and director in many corporate firms. Besides his lead role as the CEO of Trade and Investment South Africa, Iqbal is the founder of ISSAR. They have been married since 2009.

Tarina patel’s husband legal woes

Unfortunately, the husband of this infamous Real Housewife of Johannesburg was in June of 2020 arrested over the Estina dairy farm scandal. Additionally, assets worth R520 million belonging to Iqbal and his wife Tarina plus the Gupta family was seized by the Investigating Directorate (ID) on April of 2021.

Following Iqbal’s legal woes, fans have questioned Tarina Patel's husband net worth. It is hard to mention a figure at the moment given that the ID has seized some of his assets. Nonetheless, fans believe it is a decent figure.

Amid the legal woes, the actress has revealed that she never knew of her husband’s dealings, given that the two have very busy schedules. Additionally, she revealed that she had been dealing with online trolls who felt the need to find scapegoats for South Africa’s rampant corruption.

Even worse, she revealed that the trolls came from close quarters. She further revealed that when a person is down, the closest people to them take more pleasure in their downfall and are invested in their story.

Tarina Patel's house

Iqbal and Tarina own a stately Indian house that is making the headlines for its unique and luxurious finish. The Sandton home décor is not only an expression of their Indian heritage but also shows their deep founded love for art.

Tarina Patel's home has a rare exterior finish with high ceilings, marble design, and elephant carvings. With the tenth Tarina Patel's wedding anniversary being last year, the house stood out as a perfect spot for the couple to celebrate their decade of marriage.

Tarina Patel's net worth

The celebrity streams much of her earnings from modeling, acting, and endorsements. There are, however, no confirmed details about her salary and net worth in 2020.

Tarina Patel in RHOJ

Who are the Real Housewives of Johannesburg Season 2? Tarina is among the lead RHOJ cast in its second season. Other starring talents on the docu-series include Lebo JoJo Gunguluza, Mpumi Mophatlane, Christall Kay, Lethabo Mathatho, Brinette Seopela, and Mpho Merriweather.

How old is Lebo from Real Housewives of Johannesburg? Lebo Jojo Gunguluza is a reality TV star and entrepreneur known for her maiden name Mokoena. The actress is now 27 years, and she is at the peak of her career on television.

Tarina Patel is a talented masterpiece of entertainment best known for her modeling and acting roles. Having seized several life-changing opportunities in the process of shaping her career for success, Iqbal Sharma's wife has now become a classy television personality with an inspiring life story to share. She has crossed several bridges making her a role model for several youngsters.

