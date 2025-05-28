Meet Mzwanele Nyhontso: From PAC leader to Land Reform Minister in GNU

Mzwanele Nyhontso, the Pan Africanist Congress leader, serves in the Government of National Unity to promote the party’s Africanist agenda. He is a vocal advocate for land reform and socio-economic justice.

Mzwanele at the PAC Election Manifesto Launch on March 2, 2024 and at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on May 21, 2025. Photo: OJ Koloti and Jeffrey Abrahams (modified by author)

Mzwanele Nyhontso made headlines in 2024 when he was elected Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development.

Mzwanele is also the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) president , and was elected in December 2018.

, and was elected in December 2018. In 2019, Mzwanele became the PAC's only Member of Parliament (MP) in the National Assembly.

Mzwanele Nyhontso's profile summary

Full name Mzwanele Nyhontso Date of birth September 8, 1973 Age 51 years old (as of May 2025) Profession Politician Current residence Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa Children Two confirmed sons (one alive, one deceased) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

How Mzwanele Nyhontso's political career evolved

Mzwanele Nyhontso became the Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development when he was elected by Cyril Ramaphosa on July 3, 2024, in a groundbreaking move made possible by the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The GNU's creation enabled him to become the first politician from an opposing party in the position.

Mzwanele Nyhontso at the budget speech in the National Assembly on July 16, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Theo Jeptha (modified by author)

Mzwanele's views on land expropriation in South Africa

In January 2025, Mzwanele's department implemented the Land Expropriation legislation, causing a nationwide stir. However, he informed the public that there has been no land expropriation yet, by stating:

'All land acquired for land restitution and redistribution reasons by the government is bought through a fair, transparent, and legal process.

He continued,

Buying land from previous owners, including white owners, is based on negotiated agreements. This approach is aligned to the protection of property rights and promotion of inclusive development and improved access to land.'

Mzwanele Nyhontso and Raymond Zondo at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 3, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Misha Jordaan (modified by author)

Positions held within government

The PAC political party elected Mzwanele as their leader in December 2018 and re-elected him to the position in 2019. Mzwanele became a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2019 and is the only PAC member to hold this position. His government roles to date are:

National Assembly : August 31, 2021, to May 28, 2024

: August 31, 2021, to May 28, 2024 Ad Hoc Committee (non-voting member) to nominate a person for appointment as Public Protector: June 1, 2023, to October 19, 2023

(non-voting member) to nominate a person for appointment as Public Protector: June 1, 2023, to October 19, 2023 Committee for Section 194 Enquiry : June 21, 2021, to June 23, 2021

: June 21, 2021, to June 23, 2021 Disciplinary Committee: September 11, 2019, to June 23, 2021

September 11, 2019, to June 23, 2021 Joint Standing Committee on Defence : July 10, 2019, to June 23, 2021

: July 10, 2019, to June 23, 2021 Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy : July 10, 2019, to June 23, 2021

: July 10, 2019, to June 23, 2021 Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment : July 10, 2019, to June 23, 2021

: July 10, 2019, to June 23, 2021 Adhoc Committee on Section 194 Enquiry (non-voting member): April 7, 2021, to June 21, 2021

(non-voting member): April 7, 2021, to June 21, 2021 Pan Africanist Congress of Azania president: 2018 to present

Mzwanele Nyhontso during the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) Debate at the Parliamentary Dome in Cape Town on February 11, 2025. Photo: Jeffrey Abrahams (modified by author)

What happened to Mzwanele Nyhontso's son?

On October 11, 2020, the PAC party announced on their Facebook page that Mzwanele's eldest son, Thando Nyhontso, had died at 27. He was found murdered on the streets of Butterworth, Eastern Cape.

Thando attended Walter Sisulu University in East London, where he was an IT student. The police opened a case of murder, but there have been no public updates as of 2025.

Mzwanele has another son who turned nine on November 21, 2024. He uploaded a photo of his son to Facebook as a birthday tribute, and captioned it: 'Mthikayise is 9 today... Happy birthday, boyzin.'

If you wish to get hold of him, Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso’s contact details are as follows:

Contact number : 021 403 2911

: 021 403 2911 Email address: mnyhontso@parliament.gov.za

Social media

As of May 27, 2025, Mzwanele's Instagram page had 1,294 followers, and his Facebook page had 5.8K followers. Mzwanele's X (Twitter) page had 109 followers but has not been active since 2021.

Details on Mzwanele Nyhontso’s biography are limited, as the politician's career as a minister is in its infancy. However, you can keep up with Mzwanele's blossoming career via his social media.

