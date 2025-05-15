Who is Dr Nobuhle Nkabane? Meet SA’s Minister of Higher Education

Dr Nobuhle Nkabane is a highly qualified South African minister who is currently the Minister of Higher Education. Nobuhle's department increased the NSFAS allowance by 4% for universities and 46% for TVET colleges, but what makes her qualified for the role?

Key takeaways

Dr Nobuhle Nkabane was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) during the 2019 general election.

Nobuhle Nkabane’s political party has been the African National Congress (ANC) since she joined South African politics.

(ANC) since she joined South African politics. The minister has improved the public reception of her department by increasing NSFAS finances, resulting in positive reviews.

Dr Nobuhle Nkabane's profile summary

Full name Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane Date of birth August 1, 1979 Age 45 years old (as of May 2025) Birthplace Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal Education Doctor of Philosophy in Administration (UKZN) Master's degree in Public Administration (UKZN) Profession Politician, tutor Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Nobuhle Nkabane's role as Minister of Higher Education

On July 3, 2024, Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Nobuhle as the Minister of Higher Education. She had been a Member of Parliament (MP) since 2019, and is the former Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, serving in the position between August 2021 and June 2024.

Nobuhle's former municipal experience

Before becoming an MP, Nobuhle worked for the Sisonke District Municipality and Umzimkhulu Local Municipality from 2005 until 2012, where she worked on community development and youth programmes.

Nobuhle worked for the Harry Gwala Municipality between 2012 and 2017. She began as the Customer Care Manager, before being elected Director for Water Governance and Customer Care until May 2019.

Who is the Deputy Minister of Higher Education?

On July 3, 2024, Buti Manamela was elected the Deputy Minister of Higher Education. From October 17, 2017, until June 19, 2024, Buti served as the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, and was the Presidency's Deputy Minister between May 26, 2014, and October 16, 2017.

Dr Mimmy Martha Gondwe is the department's second deputy minister and was elected by Cyril Ramaphosa on July 3, 2024. She was formerly the Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings' Parliamentary Content Advisor.

What are the qualifications for Nobuhle Nkabane?

Nobuhle Nkabane's education includes the following qualifications from The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN):

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Administration

Master’s degree in Public Administration

Additionally, Nobuhle has obtained multiple certificates and short-term diplomas within industries, including management and youth development, from the following institutions:

The University of Cape Town (UCT)

Stellenbosch Business School (SBS)

The University of the Western Cape (UWC)

Dr Nobuhle Nkabane's work to improve NSFAS funding

The minister's department gained national favour in early 2025 when they announced an increase in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances following the country's constant increase in the cost of living. She announced that the DHET increased the allowance by 4% on SABC News, saying:

'We have considered the very high cost of living, as well as some of the socioeconomic challenges that our people are facing every day, and we’ve decided to then adjust student allowances for this financial year to 4%.'

Good news for TVET College students

The minister also discussed updates regarding the TVET sector. Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane made the statement regarding the increase in TVET student living allowances during the interview with SABC News:

'To ensure equity and address the issues of social justice, the living allowance for students at TVET colleges have increased from R10,000 per annum to R14,600; a 46% increase in the TVET sector, with the universities sitting at 4%. That is the message we want to send to our student formation and the broader family of our post-school education and training in South Africa.'

Nobuhle on the NSFAS appeals process and disbursement of TVET allowances

Despite promising allowance increases, the department is not without its issues, which are ongoing for some students. Students experienced a delay in TVET student allowances scheduled for April 25, 2025, sparking concern regarding the department's overall reliability.

The department released a statement claiming a system glitch was related to the size of batch files. They further stated:

'NSFAS is actively collaborating with its financial services institution to resolve this issue to prevent any recurrence in the upcoming months. We know a specific group of approximately 800 students from a specific institution are experiencing challenges with the transfer of funds. The Scheme is committed to rectifying this matter by April 30, 2025.'

Nobuhle Nkabane's political activism and background

According to the South African government's website, Nobule held various leadership roles after joining the African National Congress (ANC), including leadership roles in the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and ANC Women’s League at the Branch, Regional, and Provincial Executive Committee levels.

Nobuhle was one of the leaders of the ANCYL Sisonke Region who lobbied for the renaming of the Sisonke District Municipality and Harry Gwala District Municipality to honour Apartheid activist, Harry Gwala. She became a National Executive Committee (NEC) member at the 55th National Conference in 2022, serving as the Convenor of NEC Deployees in Mpumalanga.

Contact the minister's department via the following contact details:

Contact number : 021 403 2911

: 021 403 2911 Email address: nnkabane@parliament.gov.za

Nobuhle Nkabane, who was born on a rural farm in Umzimkhulu, KZN, has become front and centre since the NSFAS increase announcement, spotlighting her dedication to making tertiary education more accessible. Nobuhle's former political activism shows an individual historically dedicated to improving the lives of SA's youth.

