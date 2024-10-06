How long does NSFAS fund you? Duration and conditions guide

Through its essential funding, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has kept countless students financially afloat during their tertiary education. How long does NSFAS fund you? This article discusses the funding timeframe and other essential information.

The organisation's funding extends over years. Photo: NSFAS on FB and Mzwanele Manyi on X (modified by editor)

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme was established in 1996 and replaced the Tertiary Education Fund of South Africa (TEFSA) in 1999. The fund was created to help financially disadvantaged, eligible students at national public TVET colleges and public universities.

NSFAS funding has played a crucial role in helping students achieve their dreams. There is much curiosity regarding how long this essential funding lasts. How long does NSFAS pay for a student?

How long does NSFAS fund you?

According to the NSFAS official website, NSFAS funds you for however many years it takes to obtain the qualification. However, this is on the condition that all modules are passed and that the student meets the initial academic qualifications.

Does NSFAS fund one-year courses?

Students taking a one-year course will be funded for their entire course. However, any extra time taken for the course will not be covered.

Can NSFAS fund you for seven years?

The funding scheme covers all levels of qualifications, including those that take five to seven years to obtain. NSFAS works through the following timeframes:

Diploma programmes : Diplomas take three years to obtain, all of which are covered.

: Diplomas take three years to obtain, all of which are covered. Standard degrees : Degrees take a year longer to obtain, with all four years being funded.

: Degrees take a year longer to obtain, with all four years being funded. Extended degrees: The organisation will adjust the funding period to cover these extended programmes.

The funding covers the standard completion time of your qualification. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt (modified by author)

What is the maximum number of years NSFAS can fund you?

NSFAS can fund you for the standard duration of your qualification. The most prolonged qualification takes five years, except for extended degrees, which are subject to change. The onus is on you to find additional funding if you no longer qualify for it via the financial institution.

When does NSFAS stop funding you?

The financial institution stops providing NSFAS funding to you if you discontinue or fail your academic study year. However, the following exceptions may apply:

Promising academic progress: The financial institution can use its discretion regarding making exceptions and providing funding (on probation) if the student has shown a genuine effort to pass all courses, which includes submitting assignments on time, attending all classes, and requesting help from lecturers.

The financial institution can use its discretion regarding making exceptions and providing funding (on probation) if the student has shown a genuine effort to pass all courses, which includes submitting assignments on time, attending all classes, and requesting help from lecturers. The N+ Rule: This refers to how many years a student may receive funding, and the financial organisation acknowledges that unforeseen circumstances may result in failing the academic year, which you may repeat with funding.

The total value of the NSFAS bursary per student depends on the duration of the education. However, the financial institution states that the annual maximum threshold is R88,600.

How many times can NSFAS fund you?

Can NSFAS fund you twice? The organisation will only fund one qualification at one educational institution. However, you may get funding again if you are studying towards another qualification after you are done with your initial studies. You must reapply for funding in this instance.

The annual maximum threshold per student is R88,600. Photo: Xavier Lorenzo

How long does NSFAS take to release funds?

How long does NSFAS take to pay? Once you have completed the application process, your funds are released within the first week of each month.

How long does the NSFAS process take?

The application process is quick and straightforward, requiring only a few steps. Once you have applied for funding, you may have to wait four to six weeks. The waiting period may be slightly quicker or longer as each application's waiting period varies.

Can NSFAS fund you from TVET to university?

Suppose a student is moving from one tertiary institution to another or must reapply for funding. This includes moving from any TVET college to any public university.

How do you know if NSFAS stopped funding you?

You can check whether the organisation has stopped funding you through the following steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the NSFAS website.

Navigate to the NSFAS website. Step 2: Utilise your NSFAS login details to enter your account, or create a new one if you do not have one.

Utilise your NSFAS login details to enter your account, or create a new one if you do not have one. Step 3: Navigate to the 'track funding progress' section, which shows your current application status.

The onus is on the student to pay additional fees is the studies extend past the standard tiemframe. Photo: Barry Austin Photography

At which stage does NSFAS reject you?

Some terms and conditions must be met if you hope to receive funding from the organisation. The following are the most common reasons for rejection of funding:

Incorrect or incomplete application forms : One of the most common reasons the organisation rejects applicants is that their applications contain errors or missing information and documentation.

: One of the most common reasons the organisation rejects applicants is that their applications contain errors or missing information and documentation. Household income above the threshold : To be eligible for NSFAS funding, you must require extra financial assistance. Households earning a combined annual revenue of over R350,000 do not qualify, and those that exceed the threshold will be automatically rejected.

: To be eligible for NSFAS funding, you must require extra financial assistance. Households earning a combined annual revenue of over R350,000 do not qualify, and those that exceed the threshold will be automatically rejected. Poor academic performance: Students who want funding must have obtained a minimum pass rate of 50% on their courses. Failure to achieve this results in funding termination.

Answering the burning question of 'How long does NSFAS fund you?', the financial institution provides adequate financing for the standard timeframe to obtain the qualification. Exceptional circumstances could influence NSFAS to give more funding, but it is at the organisation's discretion.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

