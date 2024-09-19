How long does UIF take to pay out? Everything you should know

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is a government-funded financial support service that provides financial assistance to South Africa's unemployed. Being a government body, most are wondering how long UIF takes to pay out. This article discusses the payout process, timeframe, and other essential information.

As an unemployed South African, you are entitled to a UIF claim under certain conditions, including being formerly employed and contributing to the fund. How long after UIF is approved do you get paid?

How long does UIF take to pay out?

The UIF payment process takes 7 to 10 days, from processing the continuation form to receiving the payment. After signing and completing the UIF payout process correctly, the details are registered on the Department's system, and the funds are paid directly into your bank account.

How long does UIF's second payment take?

Your second UIF claim may take longer to process. The second payment could take up to 10 days. The 10-day period ensures the claimant is still unemployed and verifies all personal details to avoid fraudulent activities.

Does UIF pay the same every month?

The payments are not fixed or the same amount each month. The amount is calculated based on the worker's previous earnings, with the maximum payment being 38% of the worker's earnings, subject to a cap of R17,712 per month.

What is the maximum UIF payout per month?

What is the maximum UIF payment? Bowmans Law Firm states that the maximum payment was previously R14,872 monthly. However, as of June 1, 2021, the maximum value was increased to R17,712 monthly.

How to apply for UIF

If you want to apply for Unemployment Insurance Fund payouts, you need the following information and documentation:

A copy of your ID document.

A copy of your last six payslips as proof of employment.

Information supplied by your former employer (where applicable).

A service certificate supplied by your former employer.

Proof of registration as an individual seeking work.

A fully completed registration form.

Once you have all the relevant documentation, you must visit your nearest labour centre, where you can fill out a UIF confirmation of unemployment form or bring one you have already filled out beforehand.

You will sign the unemployment register and be told when to return to reregister. You must reregister every four weeks to prove you still require financial assistance and are unemployed. You must present a doctor's note as proof if you are sick or injured and cannot make it when needed.

How do you know your UIF claim is approved?

If you have already applied for financial assistance and want to check whether you have been accepted, Legal Advice highlights the following steps:

Log onto the website : Visit your profile using your UIF login details.

: Visit your profile using your UIF login details. Select 'online services' : Open the 'online' services tab on the top menu.

: Open the 'online' services tab on the top menu. Select 'UIF' : Click the 'UIF' tab and click 'UIF online' on the following page.

: Click the 'UIF' tab and click 'UIF online' on the following page. Enter your personal details : You will be asked to provide your name, ID number, and contact information.

: You will be asked to provide your name, ID number, and contact information. Confirm your status: Your application status will be displayed once your details are entered.

How can you check your UIF balance?

Following the above steps, you can check your UIF payout on the organisation's website. These steps will also give you access to checking your current balance.

Does UIF money expire if not claimed?

Your benefits do not technically expire. However, if you do not claim them within six months, you forfeit your ability to claim those funds within that time of unemployment. In this instance, unclaimed funds are reallocated to support other beneficiaries within the fund.

Who cannot receive UIF?

According to the official South African government website, you cannot receive a UIF payout under the following conditions:

Resignation : If you voluntarily leave work under a registration, you are not entitled to these benefits.

: If you voluntarily leave work under a registration, you are not entitled to these benefits. Suspension : Being suspended from the workplace exempts you from the unemployed payout.

: Being suspended from the workplace exempts you from the unemployed payout. Absconding: If you have absconded from work (leaving without notice of your own volition), you cannot receive a UIF payout.

You can recived funding if you were retrenched or fired from your job. If you feel you were unfairly let go from your job, you could involve the CCMA to resolve the issue and provide further financial comphensation where applicable.

If you require further assistance, you can contact the Unemployment Insurance Fund directly via the following contact details:

Operating hours : 07h30 to 16h00, Monday to Friday

: 07h30 to 16h00, Monday to Friday Telephone numbers : 012 337 1997 (Switchboard), 0800 030 007 (Call Centre)

: 012 337 1997 (Switchboard), 0800 030 007 (Call Centre) Fax number(s) : 0866492012

: 0866492012 Street address : UIF Building, 230 Lillian Ngoyi Street, Absa Towers, Pretoria Central

: UIF Building, 230 Lillian Ngoyi Street, Absa Towers, Pretoria Central Postal address : The UIF, Pretoria, 0052

: The UIF, Pretoria, 0052 Email address: uifcallcenter@labour.gov.za, ufiling@labour.gov.za (Ufiling enquiries), or ​uifcomplaints@labour.gov.za

Answering the question of 'How long does UIF take to pay out?', you can expect to wait just under two weeks for your payout. However, there is no fixed fee, which can be sent sooner or delayed. You can contact the government entity directly if you have any further issues regarding your UIF.

