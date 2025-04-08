A look at Bheki Cele's net worth and the former Minister of Police's salary
Bheki Cele's net worth of over R37 million fits the classic rags-to-riches tale. His political journey started with the fight against apartheid after he abandoned his teaching career. He joined the government in 1994 and has since held various top offices. Cele's Minister of Police's salary reached R2.58 million per year before he left office in 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Bheki Cele's profile summary
- Bheki Cele's net worth after a lucrative political career
- Bheki Cele earned millions of Rands as Minister of Police
- Bheki Cele has teaching qualifications
- What is Bheki Cele doing now?
- Who is the Minister of Police in South Africa now?
Key takeaways
- Bheki Cele served as SA's Minister of Police from 2018 to 2024 and was the country's National Commissioner of the SAPS from 2009 to 2011.
- He was a member of Umkhonto we Sizwe from 1984 to 1994.
- Cele holds a teacher's diploma and was a founding member of the National Education Union of South Africa.
Bheki Cele's profile summary
|Full name
|Bhekokwakhe ‘Bheki’ Hamilton Cele
|Date of birth
|April 22, 1952
|Age
|72 years old as of April 2025
|Place of birth
|Umzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
|Current residence
|Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Thembeka Ngcobo (2010 to date)Thando Ngcobo (Divorced)
|Children
|Khumbuza Cele
|Profession
|Politician, military veteran (1984-1994), former teacher
|Political party
|African National Congress
Bheki Cele's net worth after a lucrative political career
Cele is estimated to be worth over $2 million (about R37 million). He earned most of his wealth from his work in government. When he left office in 2024, he received a loss-of-office gratuity, according to The Sunday Times. He is also eligible for post-retirement benefits like pension and medical aid.
Bheki Cele earned millions of Rands as Minister of Police
Cele was appointed the Minister of Police by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February 2018. He was re-appointed to the position in 2019 and served until 2024. Bheki Cele's salary was R2.402 million per year before it was revised upward to R2.58 million in 2023.
Bheki previously served as the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries from May 2014 to February 2018 under former president Jacob Zuma. His annual salary as a deputy minister was R1.901 million.
Bheki Cele's salary as National Commissioner of the SAPS
Cele received a salary of around R1.3 million annually while serving as the National Commissioner for the South African Police Service. He was appointed in July 2009 and served until June 2012, when he was fired on misconduct allegations involving unlawful police lease agreements.
In 2010, Bheki Cele's R3.7 million house in Waterkloof, Pretoria, was transferred to him from the police budget, leading to questions about police expenditure. In 2024, the DA criticized the huge salaries received by top officials in the SAPS, while front-line officers get a fraction of the pay.
Major generals and brigadiers get some of the highest salaries among police officials, making an average of R1.48 million and R1.23 million, respectively. Police commissioners in South Africa make close to R1.2 million annually, according to SalaryExpert. The DA report revealed that an estimated R1 billion is spent on top management salaries.
Bheki Cele has teaching qualifications
Cele wanted to study law but could not get financial aid to fund his education. He had to find work to pay for his teaching diploma. After graduation, he taught at a school in uMbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal, according to SA History.
Bheki helped establish the National Education Union of South Africa (NEUSA), which later became the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU). His teaching career was cut short in 1984 due to his political activities.
Bheki Cele's political involvement dates to apartheid South Africa
After fleeing South Africa in 1984, Bheki joined the ANC's military wing, uMkhonto we-Sizwe. He returned to the country in 1987 but was captured and sent to Robben Island, which served as a prison for political prisoners.
Cele was released in 1990 and continued with a political career after South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994. Bheki Cele's previous offices include:
- Deputy provincial secretary of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (1996-1998)
- Member of the Executive Committee for Transport, Safety and Security in KwaZulu-Natal (2004-2009)
- Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Safety and Security as a member of the KZN Provincial Legislature (1994)
What is Bheki Cele doing now?
In June 2014, Bheki Cele said he would prioritize family life in Durban when he left office. He stepped down as SA's Minister of Police after the ANC failed to retain the majority of the votes in the 2024 general elections.
The end has arrived. I left my home to come and work, so if work is not there, I go home and reflect on how to go forward. Life has many streams—you can't be kicking the dust when the time has arrived.
In November 2024, Cele revealed he had been receiving threats since leaving office. He told SABC News that there was a break-in at his Durban home, and cars were following him. He reported the matter to the provincial commissioner but said that he was not scared:
Am scared of nobody, am scared of nothing. Not only now, even when I was a minister... You always fear for the family, kids and the wife but we go there knowing that this is not a job for roses—it comes with the package of the job...Going forward, we have to be prepared for those of us in the security space, but for some of us, we are fine.
Who is the Minister of Police in South Africa now?
Following Mbeki Cele's departure, Mr. Senzo Mchunu was appointed Minister of Police in Ramaphosa's third cabinet. Senzo previously served as Minister of Water and Sanitation (2021-2024) and Minister of Public Service and Administration (2019-2021).
Bheki Cele's Minister of Police salary boosted his net worth. His three-decade political career has been marked by both influence and controversy.
READ ALSO: Herman Mashaba's net worth: How rich is the ActionSA leader?
Briefly.co.za highlighted details about Herman Mashaba's fortune. The South African politician served as the Mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2019 and later founded ActionSA in 2020.
Mashaba had a humble upbringing in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria. He is also an entrepreneur and established a hair product called Black Like Me.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com