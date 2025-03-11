Get to know Mxolisi Dukwana: from Premier to Speaker of the Free State

Mxolisi Dukwana has been a prominent figure in the politics of the Free State province for over three decades. He has held various positions and had his fair share of controversies, but he understands the effects of power. The South African politician told the Mail & Guardian in 2021,

Power corrupts. Once you get authority, people change...Leaders must be prepared to learn and must lead with common sense.

Mxolisi Dukwana at the National Xivijo Summit at the IIanga Estate on October 24, 2023, in Bloemfontein, South Africa (L). Photo: Mlungisi Louw on Getty Images/@moloko_moloto on X (modified by author)

Mxolisi Dukwana's profile summary

Full name Mxolisi Abraham Dukwana Date of birth September 14, 1964 Age 60 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth Odendaalsrus, Free State Province, South Africa Marital status Married Profession Politician Education Mphohadi College (teaching) Political party African National Congress Office Speaker of the Free State Provincial Legislature (June 2024 to date) Free State Chairperson of the ANC (2023 to date) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Mxolisi Dukwana has teaching qualifications

Dukwana was born and raised in Odendaalsrus, Free State Province, South Africa. He graduated from Mphohadi College in Kroonstad with a teaching qualification. He later taught at Rearabetswe Secondary School at Kutlwanong in his hometown of Odendaalsrus for about seven years, from 1986 to 1993.

Five facts about Mxolisi Dukwana. Photo: @kea_manyobe on X (modified by author)

Mxolisi Dukwana has been active in Free State politics since the 1980s

Dukwana started participating in politics during the anti-apartheid struggle. In the 1980s, he was a member of the South African Youth Congress (SAYCO). He was later appointed the Commissioner of the Reconstruction and Development Programme after South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994.

Mxolisi served as a Member of the Executive Council for Education from 1996 to 1998. He was later appointed the ANC's Chief Whip in the Free State.

The politician has since held various positions, including Deputy Speaker of the Free State Legislature, MEC for Community Safety and Transport, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, and ANC Provincial treasurer.

Dukwana engaging with stakeholders ahead of the Free State Investment Conference on February 27, 2024, in Mangaung. Photo: @dukwanamxolisi (modified by author)

Mxolisi Dukwana was previously fired from the Free State Provincial Legislature

In 2012 Dukwana was unceremoniously fired from the Executive Council by then-Free State premier Ace Magashule. During his 2019 appearance before the Zondo Commission, Mxolisi testified that Magashule ousted him because he refused to be part of the Guptas' corrupt activities and for contesting against Ace for the position of ANC chairperson.

Dukwana returned nine years later when he was sworn in as a Member of the Provincial Legislature for the ANC in September 2021. He was also appointed as a Member of the Executive Council for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs after Premier Sisi Ntombela reshuffled her Free State executive.

Mxolisi Dukwana during the remembrance of the Sharpeville Massacre on March 21, 2024, in Botshabelo, Free State Photo: @dukwanamxolisi (modified by author)

Mxolisi Dukwana's ascent and descent as Free State's Premier

In January 2023, Mxolisi was elected the ANC Free State Provincial Chairperson after defeating Sisi Ntombela. He was sworn in as Free State's seventh premier a month later, in February 2023, after defeating DA Free State leader Roy Jankielsohn.

Dukwana's reign as the Premier was short-lived after the ANC's top officials, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, decided to replace him with Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae in June 2024. He was also excluded from Maqueen's cabinet.

Mxolisi was later elected Speaker of the Free State Provincial Legislature to replace Zanele Sifuba following her appointment as the MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture, and Recreation.

Mxolisi Dukwana during the licensing of the Young Women Business Network in Botshabelo on February 17, 2024. Photo: @dukwanamxolisi (modified by author)

Mxolisi Dukwana and his son accused of accepting bribes

In 2024, the CEO of New Beginnings, Patrick Phuti, accused Mxolisi Dukwana of taking bribes during his time as Free State Premier but failing to help him when his multi-million-rand road construction tender was terminated. In leaked social media messages, the local businessman wrote to Mxolisi to inquire about the matter.

I gave you cash amounting to R600 000 in Welkom before being given the project. I bought a BMW for your son...Your silence shows that you might have been part of the Mathae family who wanted me off the project. When I think about all of this, my heart breaks because I have protected you and your son from all of these things.

Patrick previously claimed to have made substantial payments and bought lavish gifts for Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and her husband, Mangaung Metro speaker Lawrence Mathae. The financial transactions were made during the project's tender process, which was later terminated by Maqueen. Dukwana, through his legal representative, denied the accusations.

I categorically deny these baseless accusations. I have served the Free State with integrity and will cooperate fully with the investigation to clear my name.

Mxolisi Dukwana during a luncheon to honour the elderly in the community on December 28, 2023, in Kutlwanong. Photo: @dukwanamxolisi (modified by author)

Where is Mxolisi Dukwana now?

Mxolisi Dukwana is still the speaker of the Free State provincial legislature. In October 2024, ActionSA revealed it was going to file charges against him alongside FS Premier Maqueen Larsoha-Mathae, Lawrence Mathae, and Patrick Phuti for their involvement in the road tender scandal. The matter is still under investigation.

Mxolisi Dukwana during the Public Service Women Management Week 2023 in August 2023. Photo: @dukwanamxolisi (modified by author)

Mxolisi Dukwana's biography reveals a man who has spent most of his life in Free State politics. The province is still grappling with service delivery issues and rampant corruption.

