ActionSA will lay charges against the Free State Premier, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and three others

Letsoha-Mathae is alleged to have benefitted with gifts and financially from a multi-million tender

The premier's dodgy dealings were exposed when a businessman revealed all the payments he made to her

ActionSA plans to lay corruption charges against Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and three others in connection with a multi-million tender deal. Image:@moloko_moloto/ Darren Stewart.

Source: Getty Images

ActionSA is taking action against Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae.

The party plans to charge the premier, her husband, Lawrence Mathae, Mxolisi Dukwana, and Patrick Phuti, for being involved in a major corruption scandal.

Lawrence is the current Mangaung Metro Speaker, while Dukwana is the former Free State Premier and current Free State Provincial Legislature Speaker. Phuti is the CEO of New Beginnings and the person who blew the whistle on the premier’s alleged dealings.

Relationship between premier and Phuti sours

The businessman started revealing details of the dealings between himself and the premier after their relationship is said to have soured.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a series of messages on WhatsApp, which was later leaked to social media, he questioned why a contract won by his company was suddenly terminated.

“The reason for my message is to try and find out why I got such bad treatment from you. After I have supported the organisation and the Mathae family with the project I got from the Department of Roads and Transport,” Phuti’s first message read.

Premier and associates benefit financially

According to ActionSA’s charges, based on Phuti’s revelations, the premier and her associates received substantial payments and lavish gifts during the tender process for a multi-million-rand construction project.

Some of the gifts include a Mercedes-Benz V300 Class and a BMW for Dukwana’s son.

Phuti, who facilitated the transactions, also allegedly gave the premier R1 million in cash at one stage, in addition to several other payments. He also reportedly gave Dukwana over R2 million in payments after the first invoice of the road contract.

Premier to be charged

ActionSA plans to lay corruption and money laundering charges against the individuals at the Bloemfontein Police Station today, 23 October.

They also call on the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Public Protector to investigate these individuals thoroughly.

Letsoha-Mathae goes viral for hospital visit

Briefly News previously reported that the Free State Premier made headlines during a visit to provincial healthcare facility.

In a now-viral video, the premier could be seen admonishing staff during an unannounced visit to the healthcare facility.

The premier also told nurses that their questionable professional conduct was the reason citizens voted against the ANC.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News