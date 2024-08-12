Former Free State premier Ace Magashule's former personal assistant is expected to appear in court on 12 August

Moroadi Cholota is facing charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption relating to the part she allegedly played in the irregular awarding of an asbestos tender

Her family spoke against her arrest and said it was devastating, and South Africans weighed in on different sides of the argument

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Ace Magashule's PA's family is devastated that she was arrested. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule's ex-personal assistant's arrest left her family devastated as she is expected to appear in court after the government extradited her from the United States of America.

Moroade Cholota's arrest devastated family

According to eNCA, Moroadi Cholota is expected to appear in court in Bloemfontein after she was extradited from the USA. Cholota skipped the country after she was supposed to be a state witness in the case involving an irregularly awarded R255 million asbestos tender. Cholota allegedly solicited money from business owners on her employer's behalf.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cholota's cousin, Palesa Nungu, said her arrest has severely affected the family. She said that it was disappointing for the family to experience her arrest in a country that advocates women's rights.

South Africans blast Cholota's family

Netizens commenting on @eNCA's tweet turned on her and were unmoved by her and her family's pain.

No To Fake News said:

"I bet it wasn't so devastating when they were eating the state's money."

Virgo Girl said:

"She thought being in the USA meant she was untouchable. She is in for a shocker."

Mathew Robert Scraton said:

"But when she was giving them all the money, it was exciting. She must come clean and nail Ace as her accomplice."

Krisis Krest said:

"She must face the music, Woman's Month or no Woman's Month."

Mamokgothu Moduka asked:

"What does Woman's Month have to do with corruption charges?"

Ace Magashule denied stealing government money

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Magashule denied stealing money from the government when he was still a premier.

Mnagashule spoke during his appearance for his part in the asbestos tender case, and he claimed the charges were brought to him because he was vying for top spots in the ANC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News