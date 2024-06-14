South African DJ and producer TNS donated some blankets to the Tongaat tornado victims

The KZN-born musician shared pictures and videos of him handing out blankets to the families that suffered from the tornado

Many fans and followers of the star praised and thanked the star for helping the families

DJ TNS donates blankets to the Tongaat victims. Image: @tns_music

Source: Instagram

South African DJ and producer TNS has gone out to help the families that were affected by the tornado that hit the community of Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.

TNS donates blankets to families in Tongaat

The Durban star was touched by the natural disaster, which left some people homeless. The producer TNS visited children from a community affected by the tornado that hit parts of Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.

The star donated some blankets to the families and also posted some pictures and videos of him handing them out to the community on his Instagram page and wrote:

"Kids❤️❤️ #KZNTornado Seeing the damage done ngithe angidlule ngifake isandla Ilembe District is where I was born at."

See the post below:

Many fans appreciated what TNS did for the families

Shortly after he shared the videos and the pictures on his social media page, many of his fans and followers flooded his comment section to praise him and thank him for what he did. See some of the responses below:

iilovesky wrote:

"Good Job!"

khosi_braidmaster responded:

"God will bless you."

thula.ngidi replied:

"Muhle umsebenzi Dlokovu."

sinenhlanhla.nhleko commented:

"Uyindoda makwande."

______minesh_____ mentioned:

"A job well done sean."

magalelasfiso77 responded:

"God bless you."

th_realest_g wrote:

"This is inspirational."

RHOD star Sorisha Naidoo visits Tongaat tornado victims

In a previous report from Briefly News, Reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo and her husband, Vivian Reddy, visited the Tongaat area in KwaZulu-Natal following the horrific tornado which occurred earlier this month.

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member and OG intends to help the victims, and her selfless act touched many hearts. Netizens sang Sorisha's praises for extending a helping hand to assist the tornado victims.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News