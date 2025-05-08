Thembi Simelane is an experienced political figure who has been involved in South African politics for decades. Thembi has taken on the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs role, but what makes her qualified, and what other roles has she taken on?

Key takeaways

Thembi Simelane is South Africa's current Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs .

. She began her political career within the post-Apartheid African National Congress (ANC) administration.

Since then, Thembi has held positions in four government offices and is noted for her role as the Director of Communications in the Office of the Limpopo Premier from 2002 until 2006.

Thembi Simelane's profile summary

Full name Thembisile Phumelele Simelane-Nkadimeng Date of birth February 10, 1973 Age 52 years old in 2025 Education The University of the North (Bachelor of Arts, Higher Education Diploma, and Bachelor of Arts Honours) The University of Stellenbosch (Policy Studies) Wits Business School (Management Advanced Program) Profession Politician (ANC) Current residence Tshwane, Gauteng, South Africa Marital status Divorced from Chipyane Clifton Nkadimeng (2019) Children Four

Thembi Simelane's political background

Thembi's political career began as a student when she became a COSAS member. She held various leadership roles, including the Eastern Transvaal's Regional Coordinator. She was also a member and leader of the South African Student Congress (SASCO) at the University of the North.

Additionally, Thembi was the Student Representative Council (SRC) Deputy President and served on the university's Transformation Committee (BTC). Thembi held the following notable roles:

1994 to 1996 : The Provincial Secretary of the South African Student Congress.

: The Provincial Secretary of the South African Student Congress. 1995 to 1996 : Student Representative Council (SRC) member.

: Student Representative Council (SRC) member. 1994 to 1997 : Broad Transformation Committee (BTC) member.

: Broad Transformation Committee (BTC) member. 1999 to 2002 : BEC member and Deputy Secretary.

: BEC member and Deputy Secretary. 2000 to 2002 : BEC member and Deputy Chairperson (ANCWL).

: BEC member and Deputy Chairperson (ANCWL). 2003 to 2005 : BEC member and Deputy Secretary.

: BEC member and Deputy Secretary. 2008 to 2013 : Communication PEC Committee member.

: Communication PEC Committee member. 2013 to 2016 : Peter Mokaba Regional Task Team (Deputy Coordinator).

: Peter Mokaba Regional Task Team (Deputy Coordinator). 2016 to 2018: Branch Chairperson.

Thembi's managerial positions within politics

The experienced minister held managerial roles in the following offices:

1997 to 1999 : Assistant Director at the Department of Safety, Security and Liaison.

: Assistant Director at the Department of Safety, Security and Liaison. 1999 to 2002 : Deputy Director of the Communications Services within the Department of Public Works.

: Deputy Director of the Communications Services within the Department of Public Works. 2002 to 2006 : Director of Corporate Communication and Marketing for the Office of the Premier.

: Director of Corporate Communication and Marketing for the Office of the Premier. 2006 to 2009 : Chief Director of Corporate Services for the Department of Agriculture.

: Chief Director of Corporate Services for the Department of Agriculture. 2009 to 2013 : Corporate Affairs Manager of Anglo American Platinum.

: Corporate Affairs Manager of Anglo American Platinum. 2014 to 2021 : Executive Mayor of the Polokwane Municipality in the Limpopo Province.

: Executive Mayor of the Polokwane Municipality in the Limpopo Province. 2019 to 2021 : SALGA National President.

: SALGA National President. 2021 to 2023 : Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

: Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. 2024 (from June until December) : Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.

: Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development. 2023 to present: Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

A look at Thembi Simelane’s qualifications

According to the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs' website, Thembi's extensive education includes:

Bachelor of Arts at the University of the North (1994).

at the University of the North (1994). Higher Education Diploma at the University of the North (1995).

at the University of the North (1995). Bachelor of Arts (Honours) at the University of the North (1997).

at the University of the North (1997). BPhil (Policy Studies) at the University of Stellenbosch (2001).

at the University of Stellenbosch (2001). Management Advanced Program at Wits Business School (2009).

Who is the new Minister of Justice?

Thembi Nkadimeng was appointed by Cyril Ramaphosa as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development from June 2024 until December 2024. On December 3, 2024, Cyril elected Mmamoloko 'Nkhensani' Kubayi as the new Minister of Justice.

Controversy regarding Thembi's lavish lifestyle

Thembi Simelane is from Bethal in Mpumalanga, and despite coming from humble beginnings, she now lives a notably extravagant lifestyle. This lifestyle has surrounded her with controversy, and Thembi was a notable figure in the infamous VBS scandal.

According to the Daily Maverick, Thembi's lavish lifestyle captured attention in 2018 while she was the Mayor of Polokwane, spending over 569% of her declared early income. She spent at least R2.89 million between March 2018 and February 2019, but Thembi's post-tax annual income was around R509,220. Tsekiso Machike, her spokesperson, responded to the outcry by stating:

'The minister has noted your questions, which comes from an unauthorised lifestyle audit you have conducted against her. She will not be participating in anything or answering any questions that are a product of this campaign that publications are running against her.'

Who is Thembi Simelane’s husband?

Thembi Simelane is not married, but she was previously wed to Chipyane Clifton Nkadimeng from an undisclosed date until 2019. News24 reports that she is engaged to Matome Soloman Ralebipi.

Matome is a former State Security Agency (SSA) employee. In early 2025, he was arrested alongside another former SSA employee, Ntshaveni Prince Makhathana, for their involvement in the minister's suspicious financial dealings.

Does Thembi Simelane have children?

Thembi has four children and raised her brother's son. Unfortunately, they have been roped into her financial controversy through a paid invoice showing she took her three youngest children and her brother's son on a lavish, eight-day holiday in the USA.

You can contact her office via the following details:

Phone number : 078 237 3900

: 078 237 3900 Email address: tnkadimeng@parliament.gov.za

Thembi Simelane has been involved in a significant financial controversy, causing an uproar amongst frustrated South Africans. However, Thembi's extensive, successful leadership roles show that despite her expenditure, she is an esteemed political figure with valuable experience.

