Who is Parks Tau? Key facts to know about SA's Trade Minister

Parks Tau became South Africa's Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition in 2024, increasing public interest in the political figure and his background. Parks has spent decades in politics as a Gauteng provincial treasurer and a Member of Parliament (MP), but what experience does he have for the roles he has taken on?

Parks Tau’s political party, the African National Congress (ANC), made him a Member of Parliament on February 6, 2023.

Before that, he was a member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature between 2020 and 2022.

between 2020 and 2022. Parks joined the Congress of South African Students (COSAS) when he was 14, marking the beginning of his activism and later political career.

Parks Tau's profile summary

Full name Mpho Franklyn Parks Tau Date of birth June 6, 1970 Age 54 years old at the time of writing (2025) Birthplace Orlando, Soweto, Gauteng Education Regenesys Business School The University of London Profession Politician Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Marital status Married to Philisiwe Twala-Tau Children One child Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is the Minister of Trade and Industry?

On June 30, 2024, Parks Tau was appointed by Cyril Ramaphosa as the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition. He was preceded by former trade unionist Ebrahim Patel. In February 2025, Ebrahim became the Minara Chamber of Commerce's new president.

Where is Parks Tau now?

Parks was eliminated for re-election to his position in the 2024 general election. However, he returned to parliament in the same year.

Parks Tau’s previous offices and leadership roles

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition's website states that Parks' previous roles in politics include being a former Member of the Executive Council (MEC). This organisation spearheads the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development for Gauteng's Provincial Government.

Parks is the former Gauteng Provincial Treasurer of the ANC and the Gauteng Legislature Portfolio Committee on Finance's former chairperson.

Early political roles that shaped Parks for departmental leadership

The minister is widely regarded for his experience within local government, being appointed a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Development Planning, Transportation, and Environment in 2000. He was the MMC of the Finance and Economic Development portfolio in the City of Johannesburg between 2003 and 2011.

Between 2011 and 2016, Parks was chosen as the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg. He was the second Mayor elected democratically after Amos Masondo, and was the Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2019 to 2020.

Parks Tau’s qualifications are internationally acclaimed

According to COGTA's website, Parks attended the Regenesys Business School, studying Public Management. He also attended the University of London, where he obtained a Master's degree in Public Policy and Management.

Parks Tau’s salary in previous years

The minister's current income has not been disclosed. In 2012, The Witness reported that when he was the City of Johannesburg's Mayor, his salary was R810,000.

What do we know of Parks Tau’s wife?

Parks is married to Philisiwe Twala-Tau, a businesswoman who is also in politics. The Star reported that she previously came under fire when she was appointed the Executive Director for Community Development for the City of Johannesburg, igniting controversy due to her husband's role as ex-mayor.

Philisiwe is also considered close to Dikeledi Majola, then-mayor Geoff Makhubo's wife, sparking nepotism allegations. The DA caucus accused Philisiwe of being part of an alleged empowerment deal with the Guptas’ Regiments Capital, where she and Dikeledi got shares at Capitec Bank worth millions. The DA caucus, spearheaded by John Steenhuisen, exclaimed:

'This deal was seen to be part of Regiments’ efforts to secure lucrative deals with the city – efforts which were rewarded with over R300 million in fees via a contract awarded under Tau and Makhubo’s leadership.'

Nthatisi Modingoane denies any nepotism allegations

The same article reported that the City spokesperson, Nthatisi Modingoane, explained that the appointment was done fairly, and applicants were looked into in detail via the entity's group forensic unit:

'Appointments within the city are done in accordance with relevant legislation and the Talent Acquisition Policy of the City. The role of ED Community Development was advertised and followed all necessary processes applicable to the vacant position.'

What we know of Parks Tau’s children and his son's drug addiction

Parks only has one known child, a son named Karabo Tau. Parks Tau’s son is no stranger to controversy, being put under scrutiny as a now-former drug addict. Karabo turned his life around by becoming sober and provides talks about the perils of drug abuse.

In 2016, he spoke at the Yellow Ribbon event organised by Dereleen James, an anti-drugs activist. Of his former addiction, Karabo said:

'Drug addiction does not discriminate and recovery is not easy. Drug abuse is a personal choice, and as addicts, we don’t realise how many people we’re hurting. You need the support of family, and today, I'm living a sober life thanks to my parents’ support. My life is 10 times better now in recovery.'

You can contact the minister's office via the following contact details:

Physical address : 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria, Gauteng

: 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria, Gauteng Contact number : 021 403 2911

: 021 403 2911 Email address: mtau@parliament.gov.za

Parks Tau's career as Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition is in its infancy, along with his role as an MP. However, Parks has an extensive history in politics and has shown his competence within managerial positions, including a successful run as Mayor of Johannesburg from 2011 until 2016.

