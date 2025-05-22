Who is Solly Malatsi? From DA youth leader to Minister of Digital Technologies

Solly Malatsi has climbed the political ranks over the years, starting as a Member of Parliament and having two Shadow Minister roles. He later became the Democratic Alliance's national spokesperson and the now-Minister of Digital Technologies, but is he qualified for the role?

Solly at a swearing-in ceremony of new members in Cape Town in 2024, and at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in 2025.

Key takeaways

Solly Malatsi’s political career began when he was hired as a parliamentary researcher for the Democratic Alliance party (DA).

His political career evolved when he was named a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2014.

in 2014. In 2018, the DA appointed Solly as their national spokesperson.

Solly Malatsi's profile summary

Full name Mmoba Solomon Malatsi Nickname Solly Date of birth December 22, 1985 Age 39 years old at the time of writing (2025) Birthplace Ga-Dikgale, Limpopo, South Africa Education Phiri Kolobe High School University of Limpopo (UL) University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) Profession Politician Children One Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook

Who is the Minister of Communications in South Africa?

Solly Malatsi was elected by Cyril Ramaphosa as the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies on July 3, 2024, and was sworn in during the creation of the Government of National Unity. Mondli Gungubele is Solly's Deputy Minister of Communications.

Solly in January 2025.

Solly Malatsi’s previous offices that prepared him for ministry

According to the People's Assembly's website, Solly has held the following positions:

(DA) Party Whip at The National Assembly : June 13, 2019, until May 28, 2024

: June 13, 2019, until May 28, 2024 Constituency Head at DA Constituency Area: Giyani, Letaba, and Collins Chabane (Constituency Area) : June 1, 2019, until May 28, 2024

: June 1, 2019, until May 28, 2024 Member of the National Assembly (Member of Parliament) : May 22, 2019, until May 28, 2024

: May 22, 2019, until May 28, 2024 Member of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies : February 22, 2022, until August 22, 2022

: February 22, 2022, until August 22, 2022 Alternate Member of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, Performance Monitoring & Evaluation : August 21, 2019, until February 22, 2022

: August 21, 2019, until February 22, 2022 Member of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, Performance Monitoring & Evaluation : February 21, 2021, until December 7, 2021

: February 21, 2021, until December 7, 2021 Member of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements : December 8, 2016, until May 7, 2019

: December 8, 2016, until May 7, 2019 Member of the Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation: June 20, 2014, until December 8, 2016

Solly Malatsi with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members on July 3, 2024.

The creation of the Government of National Unity

The GNU, according to Cyril Ramaphosa's 2024 Opening of Parliament Address, are a joining together of 10 political parties:

'50 days ago, the South African people went to the polls to decide our country's future. Ahead of the elections, they had expressed their concerns, hopes, wishes, and expectations. Through their votes, they determined that the leaders of our country should set aside their political differences and come together to overcome the severe challenges that confront our nation.'

Solly Malatsi’s political party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), vowed to join forces through a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC).

The coalition with nine other SA political parties sees various figures in opposing political parties, such as Solly, hold ministry positions as an act of unity and to strengthen the ANC's influence.

Helen Zille, Greg Krumbock, Solly Malatsi and Werner Horn at a media briefing on the DA's readiness for registration weekend on November 18, 2023, in Cape Town.

Taking a look at Solly Malatsi’s education and qualifications

Solly obtained his high school diploma at Phiri Kolobe High School. He attended the University of Limpopo, obtaining a Bachelor of Administration. Solly also attended the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), earning an honours degree in political studies.

Solly has made an impact in his role as Minister of Communications

Although he has only been in the position since 2024, Solly has made impactful moves, including removing the South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Ltd Bill (B32-2023), or 'the SABC Bill'. Of the need for its removal, Solly stated:

'Following stakeholder consultation and a review of public submissions, we agree that the SABC Bill does not serve the long-term interests of the SABC or the South African public. The current version does not adequately address the most important element regarding the SABC’s sustainability: a credible funding model that will aid the public broadcaster's success.'

Solly Malatsia at the Digital Transformation Roadmap event and launch of the SITA Cyberlab at Letsete Secondary School, Lejweleputswa, in 2025.

Is Solly Malatsi married?

Although Solly keeps mum regarding his potential wife and children's names, he proudly posted a photo of his son on May 24, 2023, giving us a glimpse into his family life away from the limelight.

He tagged an Instagram user called @gavaza.machimana in a photo of him holding a child on Instagram, with the caption:

'4 months of pure bliss. Mama @gavaza.machimana, our hearts are full #Fatherhood #dadsandsons'

You can contact Solly's offices via the following contact information:

Phone number : 021 403 2911

: 021 403 2911 Email address: mmalatsi@parliament.gov.za

Social media

As of May 19, 2025, Solly's Instagram page had 3,7k followers. His X (Twitter) page had 18.7k followers, and his TikTok page had 4,5k followers. Finally, his Facebook page had 7.3K followers.

Solly Malatsi's career as the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is in its infancy, but he has already made notable political moves within a short period. Solly's extensive history within politics shows an individual dedicated to fulfilling his role to the best of his ability.

