French Circus Lions Start a New Life in Africa: A Heartwarming Rescue Story

This week saw two lions take an epic journey to freedom on African soil. Goliath and Coralie spent the first ten years of their life in a circus touring France, their entire world a tiny cage the size of a queen-size bed, living on bare boards, behind bars, on the back of a truck. Today these lions are in their native homeland, at the ADI Wildlife Sanctuary in Free State.

Animal Defenders International (ADI) works to end the suffering of animals in captivity and protect wild animals and their environments. For over 20 years, we have rescued hundreds of animals from circuses all over the world, and relocated them to sanctuaries A safe haven for animals who have suffered lifelong pain, fear, and distress, the location of the new ADI Wildlife Sanctuary in South Africa is ideal for species such as lions, commonly found in circuses.

The lions were removed from the circus in France following new regulations to phase out wild animal acts. Image: Massimo Mei/Getty Images

For the first time in their lives, Goliath and Coralie have the freedom to roam, run, play and relax under African skies where they belong.

Removed from the circus

The lions were removed from the circus in France following new regulations to phase out wild animal acts. A complaint filed against Cirque Idéal by Free Life Foundation led to Goliath and Coralie being seized and taken to Tonga Terre d’Accueil, a temporary holding facility for confiscated wildlife.

Animal Defenders International specialise in large-scale rescue missions following government circus bans, removing all circus animals in countries like Bolivia, Guatemala and Peru and Colombia, where 33 lions were flown on one aircraft to South Africa.

A call went out to Animal Defenders International, and founders Jan Creamer and Tim Phillips went to visit Goliath and Coralie and agreed to give them a new life at the ADI Wildlife Sanctuary. The 455-acre Sanctuary is home to more than 30 lions and tigers saved from circuses, zoos, and the illegal exotic pet trade in South America, Armenia, Kuwait and South Africa.

Goliath and Coralie

Jan, Tim and ADI veterinarian Dr Peter Caldwell travelled with Goliath and Coralie on their journey. This started by road from St Etienne to Paris Charles De Gaulle airport, before flying on a cargo aircraft to Doha, Qatar, for a change of aircraft and then on to Johannesburg airport for the final leg of the journey, by road to the ADI Wildlife Sanctuary. The flights were kindly donated by Qatar Airways Cargo.

The lions have more space and freedom than they have ever known. Image: Anup Shah/Getty Images

Arriving at the ADIWS quarantine unit in the evening, Goliath and Coralie spent their first night inside the night house, filled with soft hay, to keep them safe and warm on their first night, as it is summer in France and winter in South Africa. The next morning, they were released into the two 20x20m feeding camps attached to the night house, to become familiar with the environment. Once they are settled and the veterinarian has approved, the gates to the main habitat of 2.5 acres will be opened to them.

After a lifetime of deprivation and abuse in the circus, they have more space and freedom than they have ever known, and will live a life as close as possible to what nature intended.

