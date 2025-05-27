Hot 102.7 FM radio presenter Darren Scott has passed away after his decades-long battle with stage 4 cancer

Darren Scott was diagnosed with stage 4 malignant melanoma in 1986 and sadly lost the battle on Tuesday, 27 May 2025

News of his tragic death has touched many radio lovers in Mzansi, and tributes continue to pour in

Darren Scott has been remembered as someone who brought light on and off air. Image: Justplainwit

Source: Instagram

Radio veteran Darren Scott has sadly passed away. News of his passing was shared on Tuesday morning, 27 May 2025.

Darren Scott passes away

Hot 102.7 FM radio presenter Darren Scott was diagnosed with stage 4 malignant melanoma in 1986. The 40-year battle with the aggressive cancer came to an end this week.

In February, Darren Scott announced that the cancer had returned while he was in the United States. In the statement, he thanked the radio team for providing emotional and financial support.

"I came back from America with cancer. Unfortunately, it has now progressed, resulting in my being off-air for lengthy periods. Hot 102.7 FM has been incredibly supportive, and I would like to thank them and my network of friends for the financial assistance and emotional support as we now tackle this thing together," he shared.

102.7 FM announces Darren's passing

On Facebook, Hot 102.7 FM shared the heartbreaking news of Darren's passing, noting how he courageously fought the illness and the numerous hospital stays.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of a Hot 1027 radio legend. Earlier today, Darren Scott lost his battle to cancer. Darren was diagnosed with stage 4 malignant melanoma. He fought the battle for many years.

"The last few months have been very difficult for Darren with numerous hospital stays. Darren will be remembered for his passion for radio, wit, creativity and charitable work.

"He will be missed by all of us at Hot 1027 and listeners across the country. Our condolences go out to Darren’s boys, Mark and Matthew, and the rest of the family. Rest in peace, Darren. We will miss you."

Darren Scott has passed away after battling stage 4 cancer. Image: Darren Scott

Source: Instagram

Fans honour Darren Scott

Tributes to the radio star have been pouring in after his passing was announced.

Sonja Le Roux Liebenberg said:

"So sad. RIP Darren. We will miss you on the Airwaves. Condolences to Mark, Matthew and all his loved ones. May God carry you all through this very difficult time."

Juanita Coetzee shared:

"Our deepest condolences to such Sad News. May the Lord be with his boys, family and friends. He was a true legend in his own right."

Leslie Pfeiffer replied:

"Rest in Eternal Peace, Darren, and dance with the Angels on the streets of Gold Dust in Heaven. Another Legend gone too soon. No more pain and suffering. Condolences to Family and Friends."

Shane Hunter added:

"A legend taken away too soon, our industry is poorer at the loss of Darren.. Thinking of his fam and the fam that HOT 102.7 FM gave him as well."

Source: Briefly News