Hot 102.7 FM radio presenter Darren Scott announced that he is facing another cancer battle

Darren Scott was first diagnosed with an aggressive type of cancer called melanoma and that was nearly 40 years ago

As he is battling this disease, the radio station, through a statement, announced that Darren would return to the air

Just recently, South African broadcaster Darren Scott announced that he is once again battling cancer.

Darren Scott announces cancer has returned

The Hot 102.7 FM radio presenter shared a statement announcing that he is yet again facing another battle with cancer.

In a previous post on his Facebook account, Darren Scott shared that he was first diagnosed with an aggressive type of cancer called melanoma almost 40 years ago.

On Facebook, the radio station wrote, "HOT1027 presenter Darren Scott has thanked HOT1027 listeners for their well wishes and prayers as he once again wages a battle against cancer. Darren was diagnosed with melanoma - an aggressive kind of skin cancer - almost 40 years ago - and recently doctors discovered new tumours."

In the statement on Facebook, Darren shared that he returned from the States with cancer and it has progressed. He shared that he had to take a breather from the airwaves to treat the illness.

"I came back from America with cancer. Unfortunately, it has now progressed, resulting in my being off-air for lengthy periods. Hot 102.7FM has been incredibly supportive, and I would like to thank them and my network of friends for the financial assistance and emotional support as we now tackle this thing together," he shared.

What's next for Darren Scott?

The radio station announced that Darren would return to his radio slot Just Plain Drive Show. The Managing Director, Lloyd Madurai expressed excitement in welcoming Darren back. He also expressed sadness over the news of his cancer returning.

"Despite his condition, it was very exciting to have Darren back on air here at Hot 102.7FM. I'm happy to have played a part in helping fulfil his dream of entertaining our audience in his unique way. He remains a South African broadcast icon, and it was with great sadness we learned the cancer had spread. Our thoughts are with him and his two sons, Mark and Matthew," says Hot 102.7FM .

The radio station further pledged to be of assistance to Darren as he battles this diagnosis and they are also "praying for his wellbeing and speedy recovery." They also are contributing financially to his mounting healthcare bills.

Netizens express heartache over Darren's news

People in the comments section are praying for Darren's speedy recovery.

Kerwin Budden pleaded:

"Cancer, please don't rob us of yet another true radio legend in SA - Mark Pilgrim, Jeremy Mansfield and now Darren Scott. Thanks Hot for supporting your staff through their difficulties. May God's healing be poured out on Darren and may his family be strengthened by the Holy Spirit."

Beverley Nicholson shared:

"Our hearts go out to Darren Scott. Thank you HOT 102.7 FM and Hotcares for your kindness and support!"

Freda Humphreys thanked:

"Thank you Hot 102.7FM for helping him with financial backing for this dreaded disease... I am sending healing prayers for Darren and may his family be protected and strengthened by our God of Mercy. All the best for your future."

