South Africans shared fond memories of how they learned mathematics and science from William Smith, who passed away

The famed TV teacher died after a protracted battle with cancer in Perth, Australia, where his family surrounded him

Netizens fondly remembered how they learned and improved their mathematical knowledge while growing up

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans were heartbroken after learning that famous mathematics and science teacher William Smith had died.

William Smith dies after battle with cancer

According to @ewnreporter, he passed away at the age of 85 in Perth, Australia, after a short battle with cancer. Smith was renowned for his mathematics and science skills and prowess, which he displayed regularly on SABC.

William regularly assisted learners through his programme, where he taught mathematics and science to students in Grade 11 and 12. View the tweet here:

SA shares fond memories

Many South Africans reminisced about how they learned mathematics and science from him.

Ntsako said:

"The old man, together with my maths and science teacher, played a big role for me to be the first matriculant to sit for my maths and science exam papers in my village."

PovertyKiller said:

"Without him, I wouldn't have known exponents. He raised us."

Chiz Zulu said:

"Used to watch him every morning on weekends. RIP to the legend."

Sthamber said:

"He has left an indelible mark on the intellectual space."

BeigeJourney said:

"I used to watch him on TV. Got 80% in both subjects. Rest in peace. You taught so many kids."

Mankppane Tijane said:

"Our teacher, bathong. I used to not go to school when in matric so I could watch him on SABC 3."

