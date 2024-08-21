The Gauteng MEC for Economic Development and Treasury Lebogang Maile's son passed away recently

His son Pholosho Maile passed away on 17 August, and the cause of his death is unknown

South Africans, while passing condolences, grilled Premier Panyaza Lesufi for rolling up in luxury vehicles and publicising his visit to Maile

GAUTENG—Gauteng's MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile's son passed away, and Premier Panyaza Lesufi paid him a visit to express his condolences.

Lesufi conveys condolences to Maile

@GautengProvince tweeted a video of Lesufi and his MECs arriving at Maile's house to convey condolences on behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government. Maile's son, Pholosho Maile, died on 17 August from unknown causes.

Maile tweeted on his account @LebogangMaile1, expressing his pain at losing his son. He said the death brought pain to the family. View the video of Lesufi visiting his house here:

Netizens unimpressed with Lesufi's entourage

South Africans were not pleased with Lesufi's entourage of luxury vehicles or the fact that his arrival was recorded on camera.

King of Lords said:

"This is too much security for a useless person."

Sticksters asked:

"why the cameras? Does everything have to be made into a spectacle?"

The South African said:

"100 luxury cars. Waste of money."

John Holdsworth said:

"Why Lesufi should turn such a tragic event into a circus is beyond me. What is it with these politicians and showmanship? Why do they do this?"

Youth4climate said:

"You guys eat nice. So many luxury cars while Alex is a dumping site. Yoh!"

Cha said:

"ANC is tone deaf. They refuse to read the room. Showing off such luxury in a country with 60% youth unemployment."

