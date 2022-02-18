Cassper Nyovest Shares Rare Picture With His Son, Mzansi Loves the #DadGoals

Cassper Nyovest's son Khotso is without a doubt one of the best things that have ever happened to the musician

The rapper has given his followers another rare glimpse at the little boy as they spent some quality time at home

There isn't a thing that Nyovest won't do for little Khuotso, as he has proven time and time again that no price is too high for his son

Cassper Nyovest is in full dad mode in his latest social media post. The media personality has shared a photo of myself and his son Khotso hanging out. Followers were swooning in the comments as they liked the photo of Mufasa and little Simba.

Cassper Nyovest absolutely adores his son and will always make it known. The rapper served the ultimate dad goals in his latest social media post.

The rapper took to Instagram to share another rare glimpse of himself spending some quality time with the little boy.

Followers took to the comments to share their opinions of the rare father and son moment.

@mpho.co said:

"At this point, I’m convinced o boy knows he's not allowed to show his face on pictures."

@lebogang2.0 wrote:

"SIMBA is stunting.. noway man"

@hlogieyngweyna commented:

"An inspiration to the young coming generation."

Cassper has continuously done the most for this little boy. The South African reports that Mufasa once spent R26k on a baby Bently for his little one. Many were stunned by the cost of the toy car but Cass has made it clear that no price is too high for Khotso's happiness.

Family Tree: Cassper Nyovest gives his son the “Lion King” treatment, fans love it

Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest shared an adorable snap on his Instagram account of him and his son Khotso.

Cassper struck a pose in his swimming pool holding his son above him in a similar style to that of Rafiki in The Lion King and quoted Simba's dad Mufasa.

Some of Cassper's fans commented on the fact that the photo was taken at night and the light didn't reach that far.

