Cassper Nyovest shared an adorable snap of himself and his son that delighted his fans

Cassper quoted a lion from The Lion King while holding his son in the air similar to how Rakiki did in the film

His fans pointed out that the photo was taken at night and there was very little light touching Cassper's "kingdom"

Cassper Nyovest shared an adorable snap on his Instagram account of him and his son Khotso.

Cassper struck a pose in his swimming pool holding his son above him in a similar style to that of Rafiki in The Lion King and quoted Simba's dad Mufasa.

"Look, Simba. Everything the light touches is our kingdom."

Fans loved Cassper's latest snap of his son. Photo credit: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Some of Cassper's fans commented on the fact that the photo was taken at night and the light didn't reach that far.

His fans took to the comment section of the post and shared their reactions to the cute snap

shabbz.m

“A kings time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day the the sun will set in my time here and will rise with you as the new king”. Classic "

stronger_m_sa

"Billiato with Future Billiato ❤️Family Tree."

a.mi.ey_n

"With great power comes great responsibility."

lolwamii

"No way, this prince is grown haibo❤️❤️"

sphosethubrucejadajola

"Awesome ❤️ "a baby boy who loves his dad 'it's about time" "

miss_jerm:

"@thanyani_van see that dark place simba? Never go there , it’s tembisa "

