Nomalanga Shozi's family, friends and colleagues threw her an epic baby shower to celebrate her pregnancy announcement

The event was attended by all kinds of celebrities from Ayanda Thabethe to Cassper Nyovest and ended with a major reveal

Threw watching the social media posts from who attended, it was eventually revealed who the famous father of the baby is

Nomalanga Shozi stunned followers with her gorgeous pregnancy reveal earlier this week. The celeb had a star-studded baby shower that revealed to fans that the father of her child is none other than Bandile Mbere for Major League DJz.

TV personality, Nomalanga Shozi had a major announcement for her fans earlier this week. The BET presenter is expecting a little bundle of joy and her celeb friends threw her a beautiful baby shower to celebrate.

ZAlebs reports that the likes of Ayanda Thabethe, Cassper Nyovest and Carpo were on the guest list. Through sharing videos and photos from the event, Cassper ultimately revealed that Bandile Mbere from Major League DJz is the father of the baby.

In an Instagram story, Nyovest congratulated both Nomalanga and Bandile on their bouncing baby.

Nomalanga spoke to TimesLIVE about her feelings towards being a mom. The celeb said:

"I am petrified! We might be looking bright and shiny on the outside but on the inside, it's like, bro, this is the most permanent thing I probably will ever do in my life. And, first and foremost, I respect that."

"Thank you so much for your continued support. From far, from near, it means everything to us. I know Bandile likes to joke a lot but it's quite a serious thing."

