Zikhona Sodlaka is letting the cat out of the bag on Mandisa's fate on season two of the Showmax telenovela The Wife

Speaking in a recent interview, Sodlaka said fans can expect the same fire and energy that Mandisa brought in season one

Zikhona plays the role of the energetic Mandisa, a baby mama who always gets what she wants from her baby daddy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Talented actress Zikhona Sodlaka has spilled tea on what fans can look forward to from Mandisa in The Wife season two.

Zikhona Sodlaka shares what fans can look forward to from Mandisa in 'The Wife' season 2. Image: @zikhonasodlaka

Source: Instagram

The Wife is a local telenovela based on Dudu Busani-Dube's bestseller, Hlomu The Wife.

In a recent interview with TimesLive, the actress said fans can expect to see Mandisa finally welcomed into the Zulu family and taking her rightful place.

"In the coming season, we get to see how much she becomes even more part of the family and her journey with Zandile — what her relationship is and what it's based on and an exploration of that. I'm excited about that.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I'm constantly excited about relationships with women on-screen and we bring another side to it — what she is like with another woman."

Sodlaka also spoke to TimesLive about Mandisa's relationship with other Zulu wives in the series Hlomu played by Mbalehle Mavimbela and Zandile portrayed by Khanyi Mbau.

She said:

"We've seen her with this one woman (Hlomu) and then the dynamic gets explored more. What is the relationship between the wives? The show is called The Wife."

Not wanting to say too much, she added:

"The story is so juicy. Anything I say is going to be divulging a lot."

Briefly News reported that The Wife was the talk of the town on the internet again a few weeks ago; however, fans were singing a different tune this time around.

Audiences who tuned in to watch the episodes were at odds with some of the additional scenes in the show.

Netizens were not shy to let it be known that their favourite series was letting them down with some of the things that unfolded on screen. They even called the production out for adding filler scenes to drag out their seasons.

Additionally, viewers tore into the elderly couple that showed up in one of the episodes, calling them boring.

Source: Briefly News