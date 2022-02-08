1Magic telenovela The River 's first episode of season five did not come to play as viewers were gripping their seats throughout the entire episode

The previous season ended with Lindiwe and Cobra teaming up to eliminate a common enemy, Moohumi, in a crocodile-infested river

The season premiere picked up on the same action-packed note, leaving fans anxiously anticipating another infamous Lindiwe meltdown

The River is back with a new season and the producers have made sure not to leave any spice behind. Season five began with Mabutho and Nomonde's wedding that ended on a dramatic note as Zweli finally found his suspect. Things are left unanswered and fans are coming up with their own version of what's to come.

‘The River’ is back with the fifth season of the telenovela and the drama is bigger and better. Image: sindi_dlathu

Source: Instagram

If anybody expected a slow start to the fifth season of The River then it's safe to say that they were disappointed. The telenovela came back in full force with Mabutho and Nomonde's stunning wedding that ended with the biggest plot twist of the decade. Now people are wondering if Mabutho will ever catch a break when it comes to the Dikana family.

Just moments after officially taking his bride, Mabutho found himself in a tricky situation with his father in law. With the doting husband locked in a bathroom with an injured Zweli bleeding out, fans took to Twitter to share what they think will happen next in the drama series.

@NeoKahlanga wrote:

"Kusazoba lit mos ku new season."

@LwaziMonyestani said:

"I need to know what kind of water the writers at #TheRiver1Magic #TheRiverMzansi drink, cause this new season - that first episode! So exciting. I look forward to seeing how Zolani gets Emma back...again."

@melching91 tweeted:

"Season 5 episode begins with a flash-forward then we back to the present time. So it looks like Zwelli might say adios."

'The River's traditional ceremony scene makes waves: "What a beautiful episode"

Briefly News reported that The River trended on social media after airing a beautiful scene of a traditional ceremony that was filmed in KwaZulu-Natal.

The viewers of the 1Magic telenovela praised the producers of the show for showing the beauty of the Zulu Kingdom after Wednesday night's episode.

The fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the ceremony led by Amabutho (Zulu warriors), according to the storyline. Even channel 1Magic thought the scene was a thing of beauty.

