Lasizwe Find Love Again, New Bae Makes Him Cry With Gift Before Valentine’s Day

Lasizwe Dambuza was brought to tears by his new bae after he was spoiled with a gift before Valentine's Day

He shared the intimate video on his Instagram account and revealed that he was falling in love again

His fans took to the social media post and shared their reactions to the beautiful and emotional moment

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lasizwe Dambuza has found love again and has shared a touching series of pics and a video on social media.

The reality star and social media influencer has become one of South Africa's favourite celebrities.

Lasizwe's new bae brought him to tears with a gift before Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

The video he uploaded to Instagram shows him getting a gift and a card from his new love.

He captioned the post with the following:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I won’t lie, falling in love again is beautiful ❤️ NO WAYS!!!"

His fans took to social media to share their reactions to the touching post

sandilem_:

"I feel like I’m within the scoop, knowing who it is."

rosemary_zimu:

"I absolutely love this for you ."

bongilolwana:

"They like dribbling you around Valentine ."

siso_the_black_king:

"Those tears couldn’t help myself but not to cry also❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

tthheeooo:

"I hope you’re not pranking us."

silent___melanin_:

"This one always falls in love before valentines the rest of the year ku dry "

Lasizwe ready to post new flame online, peeps warn him: "They're gonna hurt you"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe is reportedly ready to post his new man. The reality TV star took to social media recently to share that he's ready to risk it all for his new lover.

The media personality told his followers that he's considering posting his new darling but is a bit hesitant because of how his last relationship ended.

He took to his Instagram stories to ask peeps if he should post his new flame on his timeline because he believes he has found the one. ZAlebs reports that the star added:

"Last year is last year guys and one thing about me – I believe in indoda and I will die on a hill for Indoda soo should I do?"

Lasizwe reacts to #NationalLunchDate

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media influencer Lasizwe had Mzansi laughing after sharing his hilarious reaction to the #NationalLunchDate.

It seems like the fiery young man was not all impressed with Pearl Thusi taking Mr Smeg on a date and took to Twitter to share his tongue-in-cheek disbelief. Heading online, @Lasizwe shared this funny reaction:

"That was my shoulder to cry on. #NationalLunchDate."

The silly tweet gathered many replies from social media users and while some were sympathetic to the cause, especially since Lasizwe went on a date with Mr Smeg first, others just weren't feeling it.

Source: Briefly News