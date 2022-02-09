“You Are High”: A Reece Raises Eyebrows With a Bid to Shift South African Laws

A-Reece raised a few eyebrows with his bid to shift South African laws governing the use of marijuana

The young rapper is seemingly tired of smoking his weed in private and now wants to smoke it publicly and wherever when he is craving it

Reacting to his post, some Mzansi peeps agreed with the star while others accused him of being high when he posted his thoughts on weed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A-Reece has taken to social media to share his thoughts on government rules around the use of weed. The young rapper's views on the matter raised eyebrows.

A Reece wants the use of weed in public spaces to be legalised. Image: @theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

The star wants government to legalise the use of marijuana in public spaces. The artist, who usually posts pics of himself smoking, now wants to smoke freely in public without cops pulling up to his face.

The Meanwhile In Honeydew hitmaker took to Twitter recently to get his point across. His take on the use of ganja received mixed reactions on his timeline. He posted:

"Legalise marijuana in South Africa!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to , When one of his followers pointed out that it is already legal, A-Reece responded:

"For private use."

Other peeps also took to the star's timeline to share their thoughts on what he said. Some went as far as accusing the artist of tweeting his post while he was high.

@Fortesque18 wrote:

"You are high..."

@ZolekaNdlovu commented:

"It is, uphumaphi? Or you want to smoke in public now? No."

@LINGTON__ said:

"You will soon hug trees nawe!!!"

@JanVanPotgieter wrote:

"You ain't got that much influence bro. Rest!"

@Lindumenzi1 added:

"You want the Stellenbosch crew to monopolize it once it's legal to plant for commercial purposes? Let the tiny dealers keep scraping a living off it, please. They won't stand a chance against the dudes with acres, agricultural engineers and combined harvesters."

Bonang Matheba lends her voice to A-Reece new track

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba has landed a young feature in A-Reece's new hip-hop joint. The larger-than-life media personality's voice can be heard on the rapper's new track, Ridiculous.

The reality TV star has confirmed that she features on the young star's new song. A fan took to her timeline and asked if it was indeed the stunner's voice on the track.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the curious fan, the popular businesswoman responded:

"It is," along with three laughing emojis and a red heart.

Source: Briefly News