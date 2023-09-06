Jessica Nkosi has shared a glimpse of how she celebrated her daughter Namisa's 5th birthday

The talented actress who recently welcomed another baby shared pictures of Namisa's stunning pink and white cake

Social media users loved the princess-themed deco, some also took the time to celebrate Namisa's special day

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Jessica Nkosi and her husband TK Dlamini recently celebrated their little one's birthday. The proud mom shared a glimpse of her princess-themed party.

Jessica Nkosi posted a glimpse of her daughter Namisa's birthday party. Image: @jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

Jessica Nkosi celebrates daughter's birthday

Former The Queen actress Jessica Nkosi and her husband TK Dlamini's first child Namisa recently celebrated another trip around the sun. The star who has been keeping her private life away from social media since welcoming her second baby shared how they celebrated the day.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the doting mother shared pictures of Namisa's beautiful cake and revealed that it was baked by celebrity chef Nzuza. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Me: Namisa said she would like a princess themed party… @chefnzuzaofficial : SAY NO MORE!!! Then goes and does THEEEEE MOST!! Reason I will never stop ordering cakes from them, their cakes taste as good as they look Thank you to the whole team at @chefnzuzaofficial You outdid yourselves as always Namisa was so happy ❤️"

Jessica Nkosi's fans react to her post

Social media users were stunned by the attention to detail on Namisa's cake. Many also took the time to wish her well on her birthday.

@ayandathabethe said:

"Fit for a princess ❤️"

@nandile_07 wrote:

"Does she only cater celebrities? I have been sending dm’s but no response. Must one have lost of followers?!"

@siyabunny commented:

"Nami said put Zozi’s crown on top of my cake "

@blue_mbombo added:

"Such a stunning cake."

@mkhululingubane wrote:

"Ahhh this is so gorgeous wow wakhula umshanami"

@hlongwanelydia said:

"When did Namisa get to 5?didnt we just see you being the hottest preggy momma 2 years ago❤️❤️Isikhathi. This is so beautiful sis, fit for inkosazana ya kwa Dlamini❤️❤️"

Gogo Maweni shuts down social media with her lavish Gucci-themed birthday party, Mzansi impressed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni made sure her birthday left a mark in Mzansi as the Izangoma Zodumo star went all out to celebrate her new age.

Popular Mzansi sangoma and media personality Gogo Maweni has been in celebratory mode for a few days. The stunner who turned 37 on 29 August celebrated like the queen she is.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News