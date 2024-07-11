Moshe Ndiki's surrogate is reportedly struggling to come to terms with the reality of her role

Siphokazi Shandu seemingly stated that she was failing to accept that the reality TV star's babies were not hers even after carrying them for nine months

Mzansi is convinced that the surrogate is trying to back-paddle on her agreement with Moshe, claiming she may want more money

Moshe Ndiki’s surrogate is allegedly struggling to accept that the babies are not hers. Images: moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Word on the street is that Moshe Ndiki's surrogate is having mixed feelings after bonding with the twin boys for nine months.

Does Moshe Ndiki's surrogate want the babies back?

Rumour has it that Moshe Ndiki's surrogate wants the babies back. Siphokazi Shandu, who is reportedly a longtime friend of the father of two, carried the twins in 2023.

Having bonded with the kids through her pregnancy, it's alleged by Twitter (X) user ChrisEcxel102 that Siphokazi wants them back.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, as stated in a screenshot from Life With Moshe, Siphokazi shared an emotional confession that she had a bond with the kids and had to bear with the reality that they were not hers.

Although this does not mean the surrogate wants the children back, it does highlight the emotional complexities of surrogacy despite each party's legal obligations.

Mzansi reacts to Moshe's alleged dilemma

Netizens claim that the surrogate has no leg to stand on, and may just want to milk Moshe's money:

butimotsitsi said:

"She wants money again, this one."

SadStar_el suggested:

"Moshe must pull out the contract they signed."

mo_thabiso asked:

"Does she have a case, though?"

dibus999 was concerned:

"Those kids are gonna be so confused."

Reginal90427485 was curious:

"And will she return the money?"

thaboe1002 posted:

"She's insane, she signed a contract."

Moshe Ndiki and sons grace magazine cover

In more Moshe Ndiki updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the reality TV star's magazine cover shoot with his sons.

Moshe spoke about his journey as a father, and fans gushed over his adorable shoot with his sweet little boys:

somizi said:

"I still say you are brave, and I’m here for it."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News