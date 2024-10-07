BMW Group South Africa recently gifted the legendary painter Esther Mahlangu with a house

BMW hosted the handover of the house at her homestead in KwaNdebele, Mpumalanga, on Thursday, 3 October 2024

Gogo Esther expressed her gratitude and how happy she was when she was gifted a fully furnished new house at the age of 89

The legendary South African painter Esther Mahlangu made headlines recently when BMW Group South Africa gifted her a fantastic present.

BMW gifts Esther Mahlangu with new house

The legendary painter Esther Mahlangu became the talk of the town once again after she launched her much-awaited art studio at a star-studded event in Siyabusiswa.

According to Daily Sun, BMW Group South Africa recently gifted Mahlangu a new, fully furnished house at her homestead in KwaNdebele, Mpumalanga, on Thursday, 3 October 2024.

BMW hosted the handover because of their long-lasting relationship with the self-taught artist. The 89-year-old legendary star's new house has two bedrooms and two studio offices, providing her with a comfortable work area, a kitchen, a dining room, and a bathroom suitable for the icon.

Mahlangu expressed her gratitude and shared how happy she was when she received the house as a gift from the German car brand.

She said:

"My heart is overwhelmed with joy. I will now be able to sleep peacefully in my new house and lay my grass mats everywhere."

Chief Executive Officer at BMW Group South Africa, Peter van Binsbergen, also shared a few words about what led them to build Mahlangu a house.

He said:

"The house was a tribute to her innovative and disruptive spirit, I mean her global resonance and dedication to the BMW Group brand and we also wanted to thank her for 33 years of redefining the automotive industry through culture."

