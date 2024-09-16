Dr Esther Mahlangu launched her much-awaited art studio at a star-studded event in Siyabusiswa, attracting top media personalities like Carol Bouwer, Sthandiwe, and Tony Kgoroge

The studio, which preserves Ndebele heritage through Mahlangu's bold contemporary artwork, opened during Heritage Month

Carol Bouwer highlighted that Mahlangu will celebrate her 90th birthday in 2025, alongside the studio's first anniversary

The launch of the Dr Esther Mahlangu Art Studio attracted hundreds of people, including top media personalities. Dr Esther Mahlangu has been hailed for using her work to preserve the Ndebele culture.

Dr Esther Mahlangu's new art studio attracted several top celebs.

Source: Getty Images

Dr Esther Mahlangu launches art studio

Dr Esther Mahlangu's much-awaited arts studio officially opened its doors last week. The artist is popular for her bold contemporary artwork that pays homage to her Ndebele heritage.

According to TimesLIVE, the Esther Mahlangu art studio was officially launched at a star-studded and colourful ceremony at her home in Siyabusiswa last week. Per the post, media personalities Carol Bouwer, Sthandiwe and Tony Kgoroge are some of the famous stars who attended the event. Miss World SA contestants also graced the occasion.

Speaking soon after the studio's launch, Carol Bouwer said this is the best way to celebrate Heritage Month. Bouwer also noted that Mahlangu will mark special milestones in her life next year, thanks to the studio's launch. She said:

"Dr Mahlangu will celebrate her iconic 90th birthday in 2025, and it warms the heart to imagine that she will also be celebrating a full year of her new art studio that opened its doors this week to commemorate Heritage Month in the most fitting way possible."

