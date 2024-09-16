Katlego Danke Reacts to Sello Motloung’s Death: “This Is Proving to Be a Very Difficult Year”
- Katlego Danke was shattered by the passing of her friend and colleague, Sello Motloung
- The actress penned a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, saying she couldn't believe how difficult the year had been
- Tributes to Sello are pouring out as Mzansi mourns another celebrated South African thespian
Katlego Danke was overcome with emotion as she paid tribute to her late friend, Sello Motloung.
Katlego Danke reacts to Sello Motloung's passing
Just hours after the news of actor, Ntate Sello Motloung's death broke out, fans and colleagues are overcome with grief by the loss of the celebrated thespian.
The late 016 FM star passed away on 15 September 2024 and was honoured with heartfelt tributes from fans and fellow thespians who had the chance to work with him before his untimely death.
Former Generations actress, Katlego Danke, is among many who are struggling to come to terms with the news of Ntate Sello's death, and highlighted how the year had robbed South Africa of many celebrated stars:
"This is proving to be a very difficult year; a year filled with pain and loss. I suppose we also have to remind ourselves of the gift and true celebration of life. Sello, my brother, my friend; I will miss you. I can’t believe I’m saying these words, but RIP."
Mzansi reacts to Sello Motloung's death
Netizens are heartbroken by Ntate Sello's passing and sent touching tributes in his honour:
ministerTP__ was shattered:
"061 FM won’t hit the same, bru. Condolences to his family and more strength to them."
Take2oska said:
"Rest in peace, Sergeant Kokobela."
Afriforeal2 wrote:
"Oh, Sergeant Kokobela, may his soul rest in peace."
brendad_de posted:
"This is so sad. We are losing so many of our finest thespians of late. May he rest in peace."
marangdream responded:
"Such sad news. Again."
