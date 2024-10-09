Rhythm City actor Lebohang Motaung and his lovely wife Koketso Naledi celebrated their wedding anniversary

The Motaungs tied the knot a year ago in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony

Fans wished the couple many more years together and are hoping that they continue to show one another love

Actor Lebohang Motaung and his wife Koketso Naledi celebrate their anniversary. Image: @lebohangmotaung

Source: Instagram

Versatile South African actor Lebohang Motaung and his beautiful wife Koketso Naledi celebrated their wedding anniversary recently.

Mzansi star celebrates anniversary

The celebrity couple married a year ago in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony, surrounded by family and friends. Gushing over his wife, Lebohang said:

"I can’t believe it’s been a year already… Where has time gone??? HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE. You are the greatest love of my life, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. You have brought so much joy and peace in my life, I am forever thankful to God for you. I love you more today than I did yesterday. To forever."

Lebohang reminisces on saying his nuptials

In a separate post, Motaung reflected on the day when they brought their families together to witness their union.

"On this day, my love @koketso_naledi when our families joined in happiness and full voice singing, celebrating our union! I want to bottle that and keep it forever! Happy anniversary to the woman who has filled my life with joy and love. From the moment we met, I knew that you were the one I wanted to spend forever with. Every day with you is a blessing, and I am grateful for the love and laughter you bring into my life. Here's to many more years of happiness, growth, and endless love. I love you more than words can express. Happy anniversary, my dear wife."

Their supporters wished them many more years of love and laughter.

